Iranian oil company exceeds South Zagros gas production target by 6%

During the first half of fiscal year 1405 (March-September 2026), Iran's Central Provinces Oil Company (ICOC) reported production outputs exceeding planned targets in three operational zones: the South Zagros, eastern regions, and western regions. These results reflect adjustments in the physical supply chain, specifically in the extraction-to-delivery stage, aimed at stabilizing winter peak consumption. The company's performance moved beyond announced capacity, with actual throughput outpacing mandatory minimums in critical areas.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Javier Blas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ El-Sahara oil field, Libya

South Zagros: Compression Infrastructure Drives Output

In the South Zagros zone, gas production reached 24.945 billion cubic meters, a 6% surplus over the planned target (106% of the goal). Oil output hit 101% of the plan, totaling approximately 1.4 million barrels, alongside 6.7 million barrels of gas condensate. The Parsian gas-condensate fields, which supply roughly 41% of the region's gas volume, face natural reservoir pressure declines that limit extraction rates. To counteract this, ICOC is prioritizing the modernization and completion of compressor stations at the Tabnak, Kangan, and Hama fields. These facilities are essential for maintaining pressure in gas gathering systems to meet the winter target of 161 million cubic meters per day, exceeding the mandatory minimum of 159.6 million cubic meters. A five-year exploration program involving the drilling and repair of about 20 wells aims to compensate for natural depletion and restore degraded production capacity to active cycles.

Eastern Regions: Increased Extraction and Storage Buffering

Gas production in the eastern regions increased by 1 billion cubic meters compared to the same period last year, driven primarily by the Khangiran, Tows, and Gonbadli fields. A key operational shift occurred with the commissioning of Well No. 97 at the Khangiran field, which has a designed capacity of 1.3 million cubic meters per day. Drilling for Well No. 4 at the Tows field was completed, with startup scheduled for mid-autumn following the installation of surface equipment. The region's stability is further supported by underground gas storage infrastructure. More than 1.77 billion cubic meters of gas were injected into the Shorizh-D reservoir, reaching 107% of the plan. This storage system acts as a buffer, allowing gas to be injected during low-demand periods and extracted during winter peaks to stabilize grid load. This mechanism distinguishes actual extraction shares from available delivery capacity, smoothing seasonal fluctuations without overstressing production facilities.

Western Regions: Associating Gas Pipeline Integration

In the western regions, oil production exceeded the plan by 3% (103% of the target), while gas extraction at the Tangejarr field reached 106% of the plan. A primary physical constraint in this area had been the inability to efficiently extract associated petroleum gas (APG) due to a lack of pipeline infrastructure. To address this bottleneck, a project is underway to construct a 48-kilometer, 12-inch diameter pipeline from the Danaan field to the Dehllaran compressor station. The line is designed to transport 15 million cubic feet of APG per day. Upon completion, this connection will feed gas into the Andjal-3100 processing complex, converting a previously flared or reinjected byproduct into a feedstock for fuel production. This shift changes the economics of extraction by integrating the gas stream into the market cycle. Additionally, the western zone has focused on logistics and equipment reliability, including repairs on the Bab-ha-Ibn road, major overhauls of turbines, and control system modernizations at the Dehllaran and Sercan stations. The region has maintained zero production accidents over the last two and a half years, a result attributed to strict maintenance protocols in challenging geographical conditions.