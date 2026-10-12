Senegal Industrial Fishing Sector Contracts 5.5% Amid Catch Volume Plunge

The industrial fishing sector in Senegal has entered a structural downturn, driven by a sharp decline in catch volumes and opacity in fleet ownership. According to the Directorate for Forecasting and Economic Studies (Dpee), sector activity contracted by 5.5% in the second quarter of 2026. This slowdown was primarily caused by a 32.9% drop in industrial catch volumes during the same period, a decline that outpaced the 5.4% growth in small-scale artisanal fishing, which was insufficient to offset the overall loss.

Industry representatives and unions attribute the drop not to temporary fluctuations, but to the deep degradation of fish stocks. This resource depletion is compounded by rising operational costs and the threat of European Union sanctions, which jeopardize the country's export potential and food security. Fish remains a critical component of the national diet, providing 70% of Senegal's animal protein consumption.

Alongside the physical reduction in resources, investigations have revealed a discrepancy between registered vessels and actual control. A significant portion of ships flying the Senegalese flag are controlled by foreign capital from Europe and Asia through complex mixed-entity structures. This lack of transparency complicates the identification of beneficial owners in a sector that accounts for 3.2% of the country's GDP.

Data from the Groupement des armateurs et industriels de la pêche au Sénégal indicates that while 101 new trawlers were registered between 2019 and 2024, only 52 received licenses for the 2024 season. Approximately 80% of these licenses fell into specific permission categories, highlighting that even new fleet additions face limited effective access to fishing grounds.

In the social sector, the academic year for more than 4 million students began on October 12, 2026, following a delay caused by heavy rains that flooded several schools. To ensure continuity of education, the state reported the construction of 2,500 new classrooms and the emergency hiring of 2,527 teachers, supplementing staff from pedagogical centers and Fastef.