Tajikistan commissions 3 MW solar plant in high-altitude Shughnan District

A 3-megawatt solar power plant has come online in the village of Rozh in Tajikistan's Shughnan District. President Emomali Rahmon remotely commissioned the facility, which was built by state-owned enterprise Tajikhydromontazh in collaboration with South Korea. Construction lasted one year, commencing in June 2025 and concluding at the time of launch.

The station occupies four hectares of land at an elevation of 2,600 meters and consists of 4,752 bifacial solar panels. The system includes 10 string inverters for current conversion and a 500 kilowatt-hour battery storage unit designed to smooth out intermittent generation. Technical oversight is maintained through a remote monitoring system, with the project aimed at improving energy reliability in the Gorno-Badakhshan Autonomous Region by integrating renewable capacity into the local grid.