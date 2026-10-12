World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

Kyrgyzstan airports' costs are $190 million, not $770 million claimed by EADB

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan Airports OJSC has issued a formal rebuttal against financial figures published by the Eurasian Development Bank (EADB), claiming the bank significantly overestimated the costs associated with the country's primary aviation infrastructure projects.

The dispute centers on a report from the EADB which stated that the total funding for the reconstruction of Manas International Airport and the construction of the new Jalal-Abad Airport amounted to $770 million. Kyrgyzstan Airports describes this figure as a "gross distortion" of factual data that misrepresents the actual scale of investment in the nation's civil aviation sector.

To clarify the economic scale of these projects, the company provided a breakdown of the preliminary costs:

  • Manas International Airport: The large-scale reconstruction of the airport terminal complex, including the overhaul of the runway and modernization of supporting infrastructure, is estimated at approximately $130 million.
  • Jalal-Abad Airport: The preliminary cost for the design and construction of the new airport is estimated at approximately $60 million (notably excluding the costs of runway construction).

The company noted that while these figures are preliminary and subject to final financial settlements as work continues, the total expenditure for both projects combined will not reach the $770 million mark claimed by the EADB.

Beyond the numerical disagreement, Kyrgyzstan Airports highlighted the risk of such discrepancies, arguing that inflated figures create unfounded assumptions regarding the allocation and utilization of state funds for strategic infrastructure. The company called for a more responsible approach to publishing economic indicators for projects of national importance.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Hair Length Guide for Women Over 50: From Chin to Collarbone
Women
Hair Length Guide for Women Over 50: From Chin to Collarbone
India's Arctic Ambition: Icebreaker Fleet Project Launched With Russia
Business
India's Arctic Ambition: Icebreaker Fleet Project Launched With Russia
Popular
6 Maintenance Mistakes That Cut Washing Machine Lifespan in Half

Service technicians identify six specific daily maintenance errors that reduce washing machine lifespan to just three or four years. From ignoring cooling pauses to overloading the drum, these habits accelerate wear on bearings, pumps, and seals. Correcting these simple practices can extend appliance life to a decade.

6 Maintenance Mistakes That Cut Washing Machine Lifespan in Half
Why running from a bear triggers a predator's pursuit instinct
Why running from a bear triggers a predator's pursuit instinct
Hair Length Guide for Women Over 50: From Chin to Collarbone
India's Arctic Ambition: Icebreaker Fleet Project Launched With Russia
Russian diesel is coming: Trump strikes deal with Putin, calls for Zelensky to step down Andrey Mihayloff Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma Lyuba Lulko Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine Alexander Shtorm
Use a Wall for Core Workouts to Reduce Lower Back Strain
Epigenetic Clocks Reveal Why Large Dogs Age Faster Than Small Breeds
USPS to Manually Postmark Ballots to Counter RTO Delays
USPS to Manually Postmark Ballots to Counter RTO Delays
Last materials
Kyrgyzstan airports' costs are $190 million, not $770 million claimed by EADB
Quebec immigration portal sends 746 applicants erroneous file closure notices
Manitoba to ban e-scooters from sidewalks by 2027
Nashik groundwater found with chromium levels 1,000 times above safety limits
Indian Navy commissions INS Mangrol to bolster shallow-water anti-submarine capabilities
Coffee or soda: Which daily drink habit shows a stronger link to healthy aging?
Early flu season: Why a high positive test rate is not a severe year warning
2026/27 Shoe Trend: The Return of the Elongated Pointed Toe
White cats: The hidden colors underneath
Guyana hotel capacity set to reach nearly 6,000 rooms by 2026
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.