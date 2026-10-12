Kyrgyzstan airports' costs are $190 million, not $770 million claimed by EADB

Kyrgyzstan Airports OJSC has issued a formal rebuttal against financial figures published by the Eurasian Development Bank (EADB), claiming the bank significantly overestimated the costs associated with the country's primary aviation infrastructure projects.

The dispute centers on a report from the EADB which stated that the total funding for the reconstruction of Manas International Airport and the construction of the new Jalal-Abad Airport amounted to $770 million. Kyrgyzstan Airports describes this figure as a "gross distortion" of factual data that misrepresents the actual scale of investment in the nation's civil aviation sector.

To clarify the economic scale of these projects, the company provided a breakdown of the preliminary costs:

Manas International Airport: The large-scale reconstruction of the airport terminal complex, including the overhaul of the runway and modernization of supporting infrastructure, is estimated at approximately $130 million .

The large-scale reconstruction of the airport terminal complex, including the overhaul of the runway and modernization of supporting infrastructure, is estimated at approximately . Jalal-Abad Airport: The preliminary cost for the design and construction of the new airport is estimated at approximately $60 million (notably excluding the costs of runway construction).

The company noted that while these figures are preliminary and subject to final financial settlements as work continues, the total expenditure for both projects combined will not reach the $770 million mark claimed by the EADB.

Beyond the numerical disagreement, Kyrgyzstan Airports highlighted the risk of such discrepancies, arguing that inflated figures create unfounded assumptions regarding the allocation and utilization of state funds for strategic infrastructure. The company called for a more responsible approach to publishing economic indicators for projects of national importance.