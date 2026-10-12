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Quebec immigration portal sends 746 applicants erroneous file closure notices

World » Canada

746 applicants in the Quebec permanent selection program received erroneous notifications stating that their immigration files had been closed, a mistake attributed by the provincial government to a technical anomaly on the Arrima digital platform. The Ministry of Immigration, Francisation and Integration (MIFI) has confirmed the error and instructed affected individuals to disregard the notifications dated October 10.

The incident involves the MIFI's online portal, where users manage their applications for Quebec selection certificates. According to the ministry, the sequence began with a reminder notice indicating a deadline for selection, followed later by a second communication asserting that the file was closed. MIFI describes the cause as an "information technology anomaly" rather than a policy change or administrative decision to reject these specific candidates.

As of the report, the ministry states its teams are "fully mobilized" to rectify the records. The official guidance provided to applicants is to wait for a new communication directly in their Arrima accounts that will clarify their status. Until that correction is issued, the ministry explicitly asks applicants to ignore the closure notices.

Immigration lawyer Oskar Muszynski of Juris Canada Droit de l'immigration noted that while this volume of error is unusual, similar technical glitches have occurred previously in the system. He advised affected applicants to screenshot the erroneous messages and any supporting documents regarding their status. He also cautioned that response times from MIFI may be slower than usual due to the high volume of inquiries resulting from the incident.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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