Manitoba to ban e-scooters from sidewalks by 2027

Starting in 2027, riders of personal electric vehicles in Manitoba will be required to use roads and shared paths rather than sidewalks, unless specific signage permits otherwise. Under the new rules, e-scooters, electric skateboards, hoverboards, and unicycles will be regulated under The Highway Traffic Act, imposing a minimum age of 16 and mandatory helmet use for both drivers and passengers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Natalia Murzinova is licensed under All Rights Reserved Scooter rack, electric scooter

The provincial government has established a speed limit of 25 km/h for these devices. Riders are prohibited from using them on sidewalks unless signs explicitly allow it. Consequently, the physical space for these users shifts to shared paths or roads with speed limits of 50 km/h or less.

The legislation also bans operating these vehicles under the influence of alcohol or drugs and requires riders to use hand signals and obey standard traffic signs. E-bikes remain excluded from these specific new regulations, continuing under separate existing rules. The change alters the practical access to urban pathways for these device users by removing the sidewalk as a default mode of travel and integrating them into the broader vehicular traffic framework with specific age and safety constraints.