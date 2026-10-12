Nashik groundwater found with chromium levels 1,000 times above safety limits

Groundwater in the Ambad area of Nashik, Maharashtra, has been found to contain acute levels of toxic contamination, posing a severe health risk to local residents and potentially millions of pilgrims expected for the upcoming Kumbh Mela. According to a report by the South Asia Network on Dams, Rivers and People (SANDRP), laboratory tests revealed concentrations of hexavalent chromium-a known carcinogen-that exceed safety limits by more than 1,000 times.

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The analysis indicates that hexavalent chromium levels reached 50.3 mg/L (out of a total chromium level of 50.5 mg/L), vastly surpassing the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) allowable limit for drinking water, which is set at 0.05 mg/L. The report suggests the contamination likely originates from industrial activities within the Ambad Maharashtra Industries Development Corporation (MIDC) zone, specifically from sectors such as metal finishing, electroplating, and paint industries.

The contamination is not confined to groundwater; the report notes that toxic water is entering the Godavari river via local drains. This is particularly concerning as the affected stretch includes the ghats where the Kumbh Mela will be held, extending the risk from a local community to a massive influx of visiting pilgrims.

For the residents of Ambad, the crisis is already a daily reality. Due to the inconsistent and insufficient water supply provided by the Nashik Municipal Corporation, many households have been forced to rely on these contaminated groundwater sources. This has led to documented health issues among women and children, including the appearance of chemical ulcers, blisters, and rashes. SANDRP further highlights more severe cases, noting reports of chronic illnesses and swollen lymph nodes in children, as well as two instances of spontaneous miscarriages among women in the affected settlement, though the network notes that the total number of such cases may be higher and requires further assessment.

The report criticizes the regulatory response as "inadequate." It claims that the Maharashtra Pollution Control Board (MPCB) only issued a routine show-cause notice to a single company on September 30, 2026, following media reports of "yellow water." Furthermore, SANDRP asserts that the MPCB has failed to make its water testing data public or communicate the hazards to the residents, leaving the community unaware of the lethal nature of the chemical contamination.