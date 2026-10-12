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Indian Navy commissions INS Mangrol to bolster shallow-water anti-submarine capabilities

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The Indian Navy has formally commissioned the Mangrol, the third vessel in its fleet of Anti-Submarine Warfare Shallow Water Craft (ASW-SWC). The commissioning ceremony, presided over by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command, marks the transition of the vessel from the construction phase to active operational duty.

Developed and built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL) in Kochi, the Mangrol is engineered specifically to address a critical gap in maritime security: the detection and neutralisation of underwater threats in coastal waters and harbours where the deep draught of larger warships limits operational flexibility. The vessel is designed to integrate into a multi-layered defence network, operating in coordination with helicopters, maritime patrol aircraft, and other surface combatants.

From a technical standpoint, the Mangrol features a high degree of indigenisation, with over 80 per cent of its content sourced domestically. The ship is powered by three diesel engines utilizing waterjet propulsion, a configuration chosen to ensure high manoeuvrability and efficiency in shallow-water environments. This propulsion system allows the craft to conduct low-intensity maritime operations and mine warfare tasks with greater agility than traditional propeller-driven ships.

The vessel's combat system is centered on specialized sensors and weaponry for underwater warfare. Its primary detection capability is provided by the Abhay Hull-Mounted Sonar, while its offensive suite includes lightweight torpedoes and an indigenous anti-submarine rocket launcher. To enhance survivability against enemy torpedoes, the ship is equipped with the Maareech Advanced Torpedo Decoy System.

The commissioning of the Mangrol not only expands the Navy's coastal surveillance and protection capacity but also continues a naval tradition of nomenclature; the ship is named after the coastal town in Gujarat's Junagadh district and inherits the legacy of the former INS Mangrol (M85), a minesweeper decommissioned in 2004.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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