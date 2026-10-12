Guyana hotel capacity set to reach nearly 6,000 rooms by 2026

Guyana's hospitality sector is on track to reach nearly 6,000 hotel rooms by the end of 2026, marking a significant expansion in accommodation capacity to support the country's growing tourism market. This projection was confirmed by Kamrul Baksh, Director of the Guyana Tourism Authority (GTA), during the recently concluded State of the Tourism Industry Conference (SOTIC) 2026, which hosted more than 300 delegates from the Caribbean and international regions.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Thermos, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/ Hotel room

Baksh noted that the increase in room supply is a direct response to rising visitor numbers. "This here is the growth of the accommodation market, so if we are to accommodate additional visitors, we, of course, need rooms. That's just simply logical,” Baksh stated. He highlighted that while the number of rooms was relatively small as of 2020, the government's aggressive investment strategy has driven the current expansion trajectory.

Looking beyond 2026, the GTA expects an additional 15 hotels to enter the market. This further build-out is aimed at supporting specific growth segments, particularly the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) market, as well as diaspora travel and leisure tourism. Baksh emphasized that these sectors require consistent availability of accommodation to sustain their expansion.

Workforce and Infrastructure Development

To support the increased volume of guests, the GTA is prioritizing human capital development. Baksh stated that the country needs to upscale its workforce at scale to meet industry demands. He announced that the Hospitality and Tourism Institute, established for this purpose, is expected to be completed by the end of 2026. This institution will train local staff in service delivery skills, enabling them to meet the professional standards required by the expanding tourism industry.

Infrastructure improvements are also central to the sector's growth strategy. Baksh pointed to the government's investment in a new airport terminal, Terminal Two, which is designed to increase passenger-handling capacity. This upgrade is intended to enable Guyana to accommodate more airlines, thereby improving connectivity for both business and leisure travelers.

Diversification of Tourism Products

The expansion of accommodation is part of a broader effort to diversify tourism offerings. Baksh noted that visitors, whether attending conferences or traveling for leisure, are increasingly seeking diverse activities and experiences during their stays. To address this demand, the GTA and the private sector have launched approximately 80 new tours and experiences across the country over the past six years. These new products range from food experiences to adventure and nature-based activities in major tourism circuits.

Baksh identified sustainability, community development, service quality, connectivity, capacity, and the creation of new tourism products as the central pillars for the sector's future expansion. He stressed that the development of the tourism industry must ultimately benefit the local population and communities. "Whatever we do in the tourism industry, it has to be for the people. It has to be for the people, it has to be for the community. We want to ensure that the people of Guyana benefit from this,” Baksh said.