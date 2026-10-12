Planning application for 192 affordable homes at Droylsden Marina submitted

A planning application for 192 affordable homes at Droylsden Marina has been submitted to Tameside Council, marking the transition of the proposal from the consultation stage to formal review by the planning department.

The site, formerly occupied by the Lock Keepers and declared surplus to requirements by the local authority in September 2020, was sold last year to a joint venture comprising True North Partnerships, CERT Property, and Legal & General Affordable Homes. The developers describe the scheme as a 'waterfront neighbourhood' consisting of three apartment buildings and ground-level duplex homes on a 0.93-hectare plot. All units are designated for affordable rates, with pricing set at up to 80 per cent of market value.

The current submission follows an earlier consultation phase. While the developers state that feedback received in April has influenced the design, particularly regarding elevations and public spaces, local residents argue that the scale of the development remains unchanged. Celia Poole, a resident of the adjacent Bridgewater House, noted that over 90 responses were submitted during the consultation but observed no reduction in the proposed unit count.

A primary point of contention concerns infrastructure capacity. Residents highlight a discrepancy between the volume of housing and the provision of parking, citing only 36 spaces for 192 homes. In response, a developer spokesperson stated that the site's proximity to the Droylsden Metrolink stop, local amenities, and cycling routes into Manchester city centre rendered an increase in parking provision unnecessary for the overall proposal. The developer further explained that changes made post-consultation focused on the architectural hierarchy of the building entrances and differentiation between blocks to address concerns about massing.

Concerns regarding sunlight obstruction for existing houseboat residents in the marina have also been raised. These objections sit within the broader context of Tameside Council's regeneration strategy for Droylsden. Andrew McLaren, the council's deputy leader and executive member for growth, housing and homelessness, confirmed that the scheme aligns with the local authority's objective to convert underused land into affordable housing. The application is now awaiting consideration by the council's planning officers in the coming weeks, with a final decision remaining subject to the statutory planning process.