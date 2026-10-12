Scavolini and Valcucine launch Rockwell Centre showrooms in Manila

Italian kitchen manufacturers Scavolini and Valcucine, locally distributed by Modularity Home, recently opened their Rockwell Center showrooms in Makati City to the design community and the public. The event, titled "Italian Encounters,” served as the opening venue for the Manila Interior Design Summit (MIDS) 2026, an annual gathering organized by the Philippine Institute of Interior Designers.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved Kitchen furniture in the store

For industry professionals, architects, and design enthusiasts, the showrooms offered more than a product display. According to Modularity Home, the experience was structured around four elements: Design, Sound, Taste, and Light. This multisensory approach allowed attendees to interact with the kitchen systems rather than merely observe them, emphasizing how these spaces function in daily life.

Interaction as a key feature

During the showcase, participants were invited to prepare their own food and beverages using Scavolini's kitchen systems. This hands-on component was designed to demonstrate that modern kitchens have evolved beyond simple meal preparation areas into central living spaces for gathering and entertaining. The integration of music and lighting during the tour further underscored the brands' focus on the atmospheric and functional aspects of kitchen design.

For local consumers and businesses, the presence of these established European brands highlights a market segment focused on high-end, integrated home solutions. Scavolini, founded in 1961, and Valcucine, established in 1980, are positioning their systems as a blend of aesthetics, functionality, and sustainability. The event signals a continued investment in the Philippine market for premium residential and commercial interiors, catering to clients who view the kitchen as a technological and social hub rather than just a utilitarian room.