CIS Summit Marks 35th Anniversary With Trade Growth and Joint Environmental Frameworks

The Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) summit, held in Turkmenistan on October 8-9 to mark the 35th anniversary of the organization's founding, served as a primary forum for direct coordination among member leaders, with Iran participating for the first time as an allied guest. According to Vladimir Putin, Russian trade turnover with CIS nations exceeded $110 billion in 2025, growing by an additional 12% in the first half of 2026, a trend supported by a financial infrastructure that facilitates approximately 90% of mutual settlements in national currencies to mitigate external sanction risks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Vadim Savitsky is licensed under All Rights Reserved Turkmenistan

Member states used the summit to solidify operational frameworks, including joint programs against terrorism, drug trafficking, cybercrime, and fraud, as well as the protection of external borders. The summit's final statement reaffirmed the historical significance of the common fate of CIS peoples and their cultural ties, specifically citing the victory in the 1941-1945 Great Patriotic War. Leaders also approved long-term strategies, designating 2028 as the Year of Social Development and 2029 as the Year of Transport Infrastructure Development.

A significant procedural element of the meeting was the immediate convening of the Caspian Eco-Summit following the CIS session. Leaders of the five Caspian states-Russia, Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Iran-addressed the critical issue of Caspian Sea desiccation and port channel shallowing, resulting in the adoption of a joint environmental protection declaration. The summit also emphasized the construction of the North-South transport corridor, a route viewed as strategically vital for Iran to navigate around sanctions and blockades, with all CIS nations accepting this role without apparent hesitation regarding Washington's potential reaction.

Chairmanship of the CIS is set to transfer from Turkmenistan to Uzbekistan on January 1 of the following year. In contrast, former members have withdrawn from the organization: Georgia fully exited in August 2009, Ukraine ceased participation in all key organs in May 2018, and Moldova left in April 2026. While Chisinau states its departure is necessary to accelerate integration into the European Union, the article notes that tangible successes in EU advancement are not currently visible for these former members, describing them instead as components of an "Anti-Russia" project.