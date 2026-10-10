Morocco's September 2026 Set New National Temperature Records

September 2026 marked the hottest month in Morocco's recorded history since 1981, according to the Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM). The average temperature deviation from the 1991-2020 climate baseline reached +2.75 °C, surpassing previous peaks recorded in September 1987 (+1.99 °C) and September 2020 (+1.78 °C).

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Simohnt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Morocco

DGM specialists attribute this extreme heat to the sustained influx of tropical air masses and regular activity of the Chergui wind, a dry, hot flow from the Sahara that transports hot air to western and central regions. The situation was intensified by a powerful high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, which suppressed cloud formation and caused the compression and heating of air in lower layers, triggering intense heat waves.

These dynamics updated temperature records in several cities. On September 3, Sidi Slimane registered an absolute high of 47.1 °C, exceeding the 1988 record. In Kenitra and Salé, temperatures reached 45.1 °C and 44.3 °C, respectively. In the southern provinces, El Aaoun peaked at 45.8 °C on September 8.

The DGM emphasized that such extreme events are a direct consequence of global warming, manifested in the increasing frequency and intensity of temperature anomalies. The agency highlighted the need for continuous scientific monitoring to generate data necessary for developing national adaptation policies for the Kingdom's new climatic conditions.