World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Animal
News All >

Morocco's September 2026 Set New National Temperature Records

World

September 2026 marked the hottest month in Morocco's recorded history since 1981, according to the Directorate General of Meteorology (DGM). The average temperature deviation from the 1991-2020 climate baseline reached +2.75 °C, surpassing previous peaks recorded in September 1987 (+1.99 °C) and September 2020 (+1.78 °C).

Morocco
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Simohnt, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Morocco

DGM specialists attribute this extreme heat to the sustained influx of tropical air masses and regular activity of the Chergui wind, a dry, hot flow from the Sahara that transports hot air to western and central regions. The situation was intensified by a powerful high-pressure system in the upper atmosphere, which suppressed cloud formation and caused the compression and heating of air in lower layers, triggering intense heat waves.

These dynamics updated temperature records in several cities. On September 3, Sidi Slimane registered an absolute high of 47.1 °C, exceeding the 1988 record. In Kenitra and Salé, temperatures reached 45.1 °C and 44.3 °C, respectively. In the southern provinces, El Aaoun peaked at 45.8 °C on September 8.

The DGM emphasized that such extreme events are a direct consequence of global warming, manifested in the increasing frequency and intensity of temperature anomalies. The agency highlighted the need for continuous scientific monitoring to generate data necessary for developing national adaptation policies for the Kingdom's new climatic conditions.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
Penguin Guano Drives Antarctic Snowmelt via Algal Pigmentation
Animal
Penguin Guano Drives Antarctic Snowmelt via Algal Pigmentation
Denim Skirt Styling: Balancing Volume, Length, and Texture
Women
Denim Skirt Styling: Balancing Volume, Length, and Texture
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Ukraine
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Popular
Canadian detentions in US rise 60 percent despite 25 percent drop in travel

Immigration lawyers report a shift in enforcement targeting long-term residents for prior voting violations rather than low-wage undocumented workers.

Canadian detentions in US rise 60 percent despite 25 percent drop in travel
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
Russia rebuilds the Superjet 100’s core systems to cut dependence on the West
USS Abraham Lincoln Returns to San Diego After 265-Day Iran Deployment
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma Lyuba Lulko Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine Alexander Shtorm Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams Margarita Kicherova
Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma
Danish pharma innovation: Weight loss trial delivers stunning results
Danish pharma innovation: Weight loss trial delivers stunning results
Last materials
Colombia 2025/26 coffee production falls 15% to 12.65 million bags
India's Ministry of Defence to seek 35% increase in modernisation funding for FY28
COPD patients' steps: Regular walking offers significant reduction in exacerbations
Denim Skirt Styling: Balancing Volume, Length, and Texture
Penguin Guano Drives Antarctic Snowmelt via Algal Pigmentation
Guyana Police Investigate Six Venezuelan Women at Berbice Premises
Q Manivannan retains right to work in UK following visa extension
Volkswagen Recalls 1,109 ID. Polos Over Passenger Seatbelt Anchor Torque Error
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma
Russia rebuilds the Superjet 100’s core systems to cut dependence on the West
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.