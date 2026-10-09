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Colombia 2025/26 coffee production falls 15% to 12.65 million bags

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Colombia's coffee production for the 2025/2026 season, running from October 2025 to September 2026, fell by 15% to 12.65 million 60-kilogram bags. This represents a drop of 2.22 million bags from the previous cycle, when output reached 14.87 million bags. The figures were released by Herman Bamon, General Director of the National Coffee Growers Federation (Federación Nacional de Cafeteros, FNC), the state entity that manages the National Coffee Fund and organizes the sector.

Coffee beans
Photo: unsplash.com by Mark Daynes, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Coffee beans

The season total masks uneven monthly performance. In September 2026, production rose by 6% year-over-year to 1.215 million bags, up from 1.142 million bags in September 2025. However, this single-month gain was insufficient to offset the cumulative deficit accumulated over the full 12-month period. On a calendar basis, production from January through September 2026 stood at 8.95 million bags, down 10% from the 9.97 million bags recorded in the same period last year.

Export volumes tracked the production decline. Shipments for the 2025/2026 season totaled 11.78 million bags, a 12% decrease from the prior cycle. Although September exports increased by 9% to 1.172 million bags, this did not alter the downward trajectory for the full year. The FNC, acting as the administrator of the National Coffee Fund, accounted for 2.54 million bags of total exports. Its share of the national export volume rose by 1.7 percentage points, from 19.8% to 21.5%.

Domestic market dynamics reflect the shrinking supply. Imports into Colombia over the past 12 months reached 1.61 million bags, while annual domestic consumption is estimated at 2.32 million bags. Bamon identified climate conditions, plantation productivity, and the economic viability of family farms as the critical variables that will determine the sector's capacity to serve international markets in the next cycle.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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