World Russia Society Opinion Science Sport Incidents Business
News All >

India's Ministry of Defence to seek 35% increase in modernisation funding for FY28

World

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is preparing to request a 35 per cent increase in modernisation funding for the 2027-28 financial year (FY28), marking the most aggressive push for arms procurement budget growth in over a decade. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed this plan during the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Annual Session in New Delhi, signalling a strategic shift to accelerate the acquisition of aircraft, ships, tanks, and missile systems for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This requested hike follows a period of intensified spending. For FY27, the capital outlay for defence services rose by nearly 22 per cent to ₹2.19 trillion, up from a Budget Estimate (BE) of ₹1.8 trillion in FY26. Within this, the specific modernisation capital budget-the primary engine for hardware acquisition-was earmarked at ₹1.85 trillion, representing a 24.39 per cent increase over the FY26 BE.

The drive for higher funding is underpinned by a surge in contract execution. According to Singh, the MoD has effectively doubled the pace of contract signings, moving from an annual average of ₹80,000 crore to ₹1 trillion, to over ₹2 trillion per year in FY25 and FY26. The Defence Secretary noted that the ministry has fully utilised its revised allocations in recent years, providing a fiscal justification for the requested increase from the Ministry of Finance.

Beyond immediate hardware needs, the move is a calculated attempt to reverse the long-term decline of defence spending as a percentage of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Singh highlighted a structural imbalance, noting that while India represents 17 per cent of the global population, its share of global arms expenditure stands at approximately 3 per cent, with domestic spending remaining below 2 per cent of GDP.

Data indicates that this downward trend has already begun to flatten. In FY27, the total defence allocation rose to approximately ₹7.85 trillion, pushing the spend to 1.99 per cent of GDP, compared to 1.91 per cent in FY26 (where the allocation was slightly over ₹6.81 trillion). While Singh acknowledged that the full 35 per cent request for FY28 might not be granted, he expressed optimism for a hike in the range of 25 per cent, which would further solidify the upward trajectory of India's military modernisation.

See more from Pravda.Ru on Google

Subscribe to Pravda.Ru Telegram channel, Facebook, RSS!

Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
Now reading
The golden Trumpian calf
Columnists
The golden Trumpian calf
COPD patients' steps: Regular walking offers significant reduction in exacerbations
Health
COPD patients' steps: Regular walking offers significant reduction in exacerbations
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Ukraine
'General Armageddon' returns? Russia steps up strikes on Ukraine’s bridges
Popular
Canadian detentions in US rise 60 percent despite 25 percent drop in travel

Immigration lawyers report a shift in enforcement targeting long-term residents for prior voting violations rather than low-wage undocumented workers.

Canadian detentions in US rise 60 percent despite 25 percent drop in travel
Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams
Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams
A simple trick can make instant coffee taste smoother
USS Abraham Lincoln Returns to San Diego After 265-Day Iran Deployment
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma Lyuba Lulko Beyond cancer: Researchers explore another potential benefit of the HPV vaccine Alexander Shtorm Soviet cinema perfume: How fragrances from the screen became coveted dreams Margarita Kicherova
Philippine Military Reports Near-Doubling of Chinese Vessel Presence in South China Sea Disputed Zone
Danish pharma innovation: Weight loss trial delivers stunning results
Russia rebuilds the Superjet 100’s core systems to cut dependence on the West
Russia rebuilds the Superjet 100’s core systems to cut dependence on the West
Last materials
Penguin Guano Drives Antarctic Snowmelt via Algal Pigmentation
Guyana Police Investigate Six Venezuelan Women at Berbice Premises
Q Manivannan retains right to work in UK following visa extension
Volkswagen Recalls 1,109 ID. Polos Over Passenger Seatbelt Anchor Torque Error
Houthi attacks on Saudi Arabia expose Riyadh’s growing military dilemma
Russia rebuilds the Superjet 100’s core systems to cut dependence on the West
Grid battery saturation in Australia's NEM drives midday spot prices up to $25-30/MWh
Technological University of Tajikistan gains five-year international accreditation
Singapore incorporates COVID-19 vaccines into routine national immunisation schedules
Christmas Cactus blooming: Cooler temperatures and reduced nitrogen needed
РусскийDeutschFrançaisPortugueseSpain
Advertising Sitemap Archive About Authors
Select spelling error with mouse and press Ctrl+Enter

Copyright © 1999-2026, «PRAVDA.Ru».

When reproducing our materials in whole or in part, hyperlink to PRAVDA.Ru should be made. The opinions and views of the authors do not always coincide with the point of view of PRAVDA.Ru's editors.