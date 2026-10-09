India's Ministry of Defence to seek 35% increase in modernisation funding for FY28

The Ministry of Defence (MoD) is preparing to request a 35 per cent increase in modernisation funding for the 2027-28 financial year (FY28), marking the most aggressive push for arms procurement budget growth in over a decade. Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh revealed this plan during the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM) Annual Session in New Delhi, signalling a strategic shift to accelerate the acquisition of aircraft, ships, tanks, and missile systems for the Army, Navy, and Air Force.

This requested hike follows a period of intensified spending. For FY27, the capital outlay for defence services rose by nearly 22 per cent to ₹2.19 trillion, up from a Budget Estimate (BE) of ₹1.8 trillion in FY26. Within this, the specific modernisation capital budget-the primary engine for hardware acquisition-was earmarked at ₹1.85 trillion, representing a 24.39 per cent increase over the FY26 BE.

The drive for higher funding is underpinned by a surge in contract execution. According to Singh, the MoD has effectively doubled the pace of contract signings, moving from an annual average of ₹80,000 crore to ₹1 trillion, to over ₹2 trillion per year in FY25 and FY26. The Defence Secretary noted that the ministry has fully utilised its revised allocations in recent years, providing a fiscal justification for the requested increase from the Ministry of Finance.

Beyond immediate hardware needs, the move is a calculated attempt to reverse the long-term decline of defence spending as a percentage of India's Gross Domestic Product (GDP). Singh highlighted a structural imbalance, noting that while India represents 17 per cent of the global population, its share of global arms expenditure stands at approximately 3 per cent, with domestic spending remaining below 2 per cent of GDP.

Data indicates that this downward trend has already begun to flatten. In FY27, the total defence allocation rose to approximately ₹7.85 trillion, pushing the spend to 1.99 per cent of GDP, compared to 1.91 per cent in FY26 (where the allocation was slightly over ₹6.81 trillion). While Singh acknowledged that the full 35 per cent request for FY28 might not be granted, he expressed optimism for a hike in the range of 25 per cent, which would further solidify the upward trajectory of India's military modernisation.