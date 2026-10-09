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Guyana Police Investigate Six Venezuelan Women at Berbice Premises

World » Americas » Guyana

The Guyana Police Force has initiated an investigation into suspected Trafficking in Persons (TIP) activity following a targeted operation in the Berbice region on Wednesday evening.

A civil servant checks women's things among the boxes
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleynikov is licensed under All rights reserved
A civil servant checks women's things among the boxes

Officers conducted the exercise at a business premises located at No. 65 Village, Corentyne, where six Venezuelan women were encountered. The women were subsequently screened as part of the police effort to determine if the premises were being used for trafficking purposes or if the individuals were victims of such activity.

While the investigation has been formally launched, authorities have not yet filed charges or issued a final determination regarding the legal status of the business or the individuals involved. The process remains in the evidentiary stage, as investigators work to establish whether the operations at the site constitute a violation of trafficking laws.

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Author`s name Oksana Cmylikova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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