Q Manivannan retains right to work in UK following visa extension

Q Manivannan, a Member of the Scottish Parliament (MSP) for Edinburgh Southern, has had his UK visa extended, allowing him to continue his legislative duties.

The extension ensures the MSP maintains his legal status to reside and work in the United Kingdom, removing the immediate requirement for him to leave the country or seek alternative immigration status to remain in office.

The decision confirms that Mr Manivannan meets the current Home Office requirements for a visa extension, preserving his authority to represent his constituents in the Scottish Parliament.