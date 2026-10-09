Grid battery saturation in Australia's NEM drives midday spot prices up to $25-30/MWh

Grid-scale battery storage in Australia's National Electricity Market (NEM) has shifted from a passive consumer of cheap midday electricity to an active driver of price increases during solar-heavy hours. Over the past 30 days, the NEM average spot price rose to $68/MWh, up from $59 a year earlier. This reversal breaks from the typical seasonal pattern where spring evening peaks-normally the price drivers-are moderated by battery discharge, while midday solar generation suppresses prices. Instead, midday spot prices have climbed from near zero to $25-30/MWh, outweighing the drop in evening peak prices, which fell from approximately $130 to $95/MWh.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Solar power plant at night

The mechanism of price inversion

The primary mechanism behind this shift is the saturation of grid batteries with solar energy, creating a competitive tension between solar generation and battery charging that has altered the marginal price setting. Grid battery storage capacity has expanded from 5.5 GWh to 27.1 GWh. Regression analysis of market data, which explains approximately 68% of price variance, indicates that this increase in battery storage directly adds $29/MWh to midday prices while subtracting $63/MWh from evening prices.

Traditionally, the growth in solar generation was expected to outweigh battery charging demand, keeping midday prices suppressed. However, the scale of battery deployment has reversed this dynamic. The incremental demand from grid batteries now exceeds the incremental supply from both utility-scale and rooftop solar. Consequently, the output-weighted solar price, which has trended downward for years, has stagnated and recently increased over a 90-day average period. This indicates that the market clearing price is no longer determined solely by solar oversupply but by the marginal cost of balancing battery charging against solar generation.

Demand structure and household inference

Total underlying demand, derived by adding rooftop solar output to grid demand, has risen by 1.5 GW during midday hours. Of this increase, only approximately 0.05 GW is attributed to electric vehicle charging. The remainder is driven by household battery behavior: charging from rooftop solar during the day reduces exports to the grid, registering as higher underlying demand, while evening discharge reduces it. Evening underlying demand has fallen by 0.4 GW. Because the midday demand increase exceeds the evening reduction, total system demand has risen precisely during the hours when prices were historically lowest, creating a self-reinforcing dynamic where low-price periods are now subject to upward price pressure from storage demand.

Investment implications by state

The economic viability of new solar projects is now state-dependent and constrained by current price levels. In New South Wales, where the seasonally adjusted solar price trend is $43/MWh, investment conditions are relatively favorable. In Queensland, where the price trend is $27/MWh, developers require a doubling of prices to justify new capacity. In Victoria, at $22/MWh, the price level is insufficient to attract significant new solar investment, suggesting that even the closure of the Yallourn coal plant may not provide a sufficient price lift to reverse the declining trend for solar developers in that state. The market has entered a phase where battery absorption, rather than solar oversupply alone, is the binding constraint on midday price stability.