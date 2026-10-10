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Philippine Cocktail Fiesta moves to Cebu for 2026

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The Philippine Cocktail Fiesta is expanding its reach beyond Manila, with Cebu set to host the event for the first time from November 13 to 15, 2026. This marks the second iteration of the festival, which launched in the capital last year, and signals a deliberate effort to integrate the Central Visayas region into the national cocktail industry's growth narrative.

A glass of cocktail
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Наталья Мурзинова is licensed under All Rights Reserved
A glass of cocktail

The relocation brings together local bar owners, artisanal beverage producers, and award-winning bartenders from across Asia. The program is designed not only as a series of tasting events but as a platform for industry exchange, featuring collaborations between visiting professionals and Cebu-based venues. These interactions aim to refine local production standards and expose regional products to a wider professional audience.

For the local hospitality and food and beverage sectors, the festival presents a direct opportunity to monetize local ingredients and elevate the profile of Cebu's bars. By hosting international guests, local businesses can showcase their supply chains and craftsmanship, potentially leading to new trade relationships and increased visibility for regional brands.

Strategic Rationale for Cebu

Aaron Aw of Philippine Cocktail Fiesta identified Cebu's existing infrastructure as the primary driver for the venue selection. The city's international air links and established capacity to host industry professionals make it a viable hub for a regional gathering. Aw emphasized that the choice is driven by Cebu's tangible assets, including its developed bar scene and a growing cocktail ecosystem, rather than merely as a tourism destination.

Seth Binolirao of the Department of Tourism Central Visayas Office noted that such events serve to spotlight local artisans. "Whenever there is movement like this, we want to put the spotlight on our local artisans and beverages. We want to see the industry grow and show that we have the strength to communicate what we do to an international audience,” Binolirao said. This aligns with broader efforts to position the Philippines' beverage sector competitively on the Asian stage.

Program and Local Involvement

The festival's centerpiece is the Philippine Cocktail Fiesta Bar Congress, scheduled for November 15 at NUSTAR Resort Cebu. The agenda includes masterclasses and discussions focused on the future of Asian cocktail culture. Beyond the technical workshops, the event leverages Cebu's tropical setting and hospitality services to offer international guests a holistic experience that extends beyond the bar.

Local leadership in the event is anchored by the Cebu Fiesta Committee, comprised of prominent figures in the local bartending community, including Gab Carlos, John Orozco, John Park, Eugene Dy, Kevin Obach, Fred Obach, and Adrian Muntuerto. Their involvement ensures that the festival's programming reflects the specific strengths and innovations of the local industry.

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Author`s name Galina Tychinskaja
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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