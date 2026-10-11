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Uzbekistan proposes Mars simulation facility in Karakalpakstan deserts

World » Asia » Central Asia » Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan's Agency for Space Research and Technologies has unveiled a concept for a space mission analog project, dubbed U-MARS, to be established in the Republic of Karakalpakstan. The initiative was presented during the 77th International Astronautical Congress (IAC-2026) held in Antalya, Turkey.

Марсоход на Марсе
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Марсоход на Марсе

The U-MARS project aims to create a specialized ground-based facility designed to simulate conditions approximating a Mars expedition. Under the proposed scenario, participants will live in an isolated environment, conducting scientific experiments and testing technologies while maintaining communication with a remote control center.

From a technical standpoint, the site is intended to serve as a testing ground for developments in several high-tech sectors, including:

  • Robotics and autonomous systems;
  • Artificial intelligence and remote monitoring;
  • Communications and energy solutions.

The choice of Karakalpakstan is driven by geography; the region's low population density and desert landscapes provide the necessary isolation to model an extraterrestrial environment. Beyond immediate research, the agency envisions the facility evolving into a practical training hub for students, young engineers, and researchers.

Despite the conceptual framework, the project remains in the planning stages. Specific timelines for implementation, required investment volumes, and detailed infrastructure parameters have not yet been disclosed.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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