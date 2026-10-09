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Technological University of Tajikistan gains five-year international accreditation

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The Technological University of Tajikistan has received a five-year international institutional accreditation certificate, confirming that its management systems and educational processes meet specific international quality criteria.

Festivities in Tajikistan
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Шухрат Саъдиев, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Festivities in Tajikistan

The decision was issued by the Accreditation Council of the Independent Agency for Accreditation and Rating. The certification was finalized during the X Central Asian International Forum, held in Astana, Kazakhstan, which focused on the integration of artificial intelligence and digital technologies into education.

According to the university, the accreditation covers three primary areas: the institution's management system, the organization of the educational process, and the mechanisms used to ensure quality. The status mandates that the university now implement systematic monitoring of educational outcomes and adopt further international practices to maintain the standard.

The forum in Astana served as the venue for the announcement, bringing together over 300 participants from 16 countries. Attendees included representatives from quality assurance bodies such as ENQA, EQAR, and WFME, alongside educational officials from Central Asia, Europe, and Turkey.

While the event's broader agenda focused on the impact of AI on teaching methods and the creation of a unified educational space in Central Asia, the tangible result for the Technological University of Tajikistan is the five-year legal recognition of its institutional standards.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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