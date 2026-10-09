Curtis Flowers, Mississippi man with six trials for one crime, dies at 56

Curtis Flowers, a Mississippi man who survived multiple wrongful convictions and spent more than two decades in prison, has died at age 56. His family confirmed that he died at his home in Mississippi on Wednesday, according to attorney Rob McDuff, who served on Flowers' legal team. McDuff told The Associated Press on Thursday that no cause of death had yet been determined. The case, which involved six trials for the same crime by the same prosecutor, was cited by McDuff as "unprecedented in the history of the American legal system."

The legal proceedings began in 1996 in Winona, Mississippi, following the execution-style shooting of four individuals at the Tardy Furniture store. Although Flowers had briefly worked at the store before being dismissed, he was questioned by police and later arrested in Texas in January 1997. He had no prior criminal history. The first trial resulted in a conviction by an all-White jury after just one hour of deliberation, leading to a death sentence. No murder weapon was ever recovered, and no DNA or fingerprint evidence linked Flowers to the crime.

Supreme Court Ruling and Release

Flowers' conviction was overturned on appeal, but he was retried five more times by District Attorney Doug Evans. Three subsequent convictions were also overturned on appeal, and two trials ended in mistrials. In 2010, during the sixth trial, Evans secured a conviction, and Flowers returned to death row. Public attention increased after reporters for American Public Media's podcast In the Dark investigated the case. Their work led witnesses to recant statements, including one claiming Flowers had confessed. The investigation also revealed data showing that Evans had excluded Black jurors at a disproportionate rate; across all six trials, 61 of the 72 jurors were White, and all 61 voted to convict.

In 2019, the U. S. Supreme Court ruled that Evans and the state of Mississippi had violated Flowers' constitutional rights. Justice Brett Kavanaugh, writing for the majority, described a "relentless, determined effort to rid the jury of Black individuals." The Court overturned the conviction, and six months later, Flowers was released on bail, marking his first time outside jail in 23 years.