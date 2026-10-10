USPS to Manually Postmark Ballots to Counter RTO Delays

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has implemented new operational protocols to address delays in postmarking mail-in ballots, a change driven by its ongoing financial restructuring. These measures are designed to mitigate the risk of ballot rejection due to late postmarks, a concern that has intensified following the agency's "Regional Transportation Optimization" (RTO) initiative, which began reducing daily mail pick-ups and altering processing workflows in rural and other affected areas in April 2025.

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Under standard election procedures, election officials rely on the date stamped by USPS to verify that a ballot was mailed by the legal deadline. However, the RTO plan has introduced variability in when envelopes receive a timestamp, sometimes delaying the postmark until after the ballot is processed further down the line. To counter this, USPS has outlined specific "extraordinary measures" for the upcoming general election. Starting October 26, post offices affected by RTO will separate returned ballots from general mail, allowing managers to apply manual postmarks on the day the ballots are collected. Additionally, beginning October 24, select locations will extend operating hours by 30 minutes and establish dedicated lines or drive-through lanes for voters seeking manual postmarks.

Implementation and Projected Impact

Elena Patel, a senior fellow in economic studies at the Brookings Institution, estimated that the RTO effort could lead to the rejection of between 43,000 and 55,000 mail-in ballots nationwide if these procedural safeguards were not in place. Patel noted that while the new directives are a positive step, the execution remains uncertain, particularly in jurisdictions with limited staffing. She emphasized that the challenges stem from the operational realities of maintaining a large postal network under strict financial constraints.

USPS officials stated that the specific timing and scope of these extraordinary measures are determined by internal factors rather than a fixed statutory rule. The agency noted that it has delivered election mail for over 150 years and expressed confidence in its ability to meet current demands. However, voters in areas with sparse postal infrastructure, such as Alaska Native villages, continue to report ballot rejections due to postmarking delays or the absence of accessible operational post offices on business days. Michelle Sparck, director of Get Out the Native Vote, highlighted that for many remote voters, navigating these rules remains difficult, often resulting in discarded ballots despite compliance with mailing intentions.

In response to these risks, election officials and voter education organizations are advising eligible voters to avoid relying solely on mail delivery close to the election deadline. Recommendations include submitting ballots early, using local drop boxes, or delivering them directly to county election offices to ensure they enter the chain of custody without dependence on postal processing timelines.