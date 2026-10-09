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USS Abraham Lincoln Returns to San Diego After 265-Day Iran Deployment

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The USS Abraham Lincoln is scheduled to return to San Diego this Thursday, concluding a deployment of 265 consecutive days at sea. The aircraft carrier was deployed to support military operations in the conflict with Iran, marking a record-setting duration between port calls.

US Navy 120118-N-YL945-128 The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Indian Ocean
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Colby K. Neal, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
US Navy 120118-N-YL945-128 The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) transits the Indian Ocean

Operational Scope and Military Recognition

Under the authority of the Department of Defense, Secretary Pete Hegseth visited the carrier on Wednesday to award the crew the Presidential Unit Citation. This decoration is the highest honor a military unit can receive and is specifically reserved for exceptional achievement in combat.

According to the official citation, the USS Lincoln and its associated strike group conducted 3,693 combat missions. The operational data confirms the delivery of 1.37 million pounds of ordnance, the launch of 450 Tomahawk cruise missiles, and the sinking of 64 Iranian warships. Additionally, the unit neutralized 77 one-way attack drones and 21 anti-ship cruise missiles.

Institutional Response to Crew Conditions

The deployment was characterized by internal and external reports regarding the physical and mental welfare of the 6,000 sailors aboard. Issues cited included supply shortages of food and hygiene products, as well as deteriorating mental health conditions.

Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao addressed these concerns in a formal letter to a Democratic lawmaker, stating that while combat operations restricted resupply opportunities and temporarily reduced meal options from two to one, the Navy maintained the delivery of four nutritionally balanced meals daily. Regarding personnel welfare, the Navy reported eight attempted suicides during the mission.

Strategic Context of Long-Term Deployments

The USS Lincoln is the second aircraft carrier to undergo an extended deployment of this scale to support the war against Iran. In May, the USS Gerald R. Ford returned from a 326-day deployment, the longest for a carrier in the post-Vietnam War era. The USS Lincoln was relieved of its duties in the Middle East in August by the USS George Washington.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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