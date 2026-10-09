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New Zealand Immigration: 38-Year Deception Ends in Deportation

World » Oceania » New Zealand

The Immigration and Protection Tribunal (IPT) has dismissed a deportation appeal filed by Lafaele Laoa, a 60-year-old Samoan national who resided in New Zealand under a false identity for 38 years. The tribunal's decision concludes the legal challenge against his removal from the country, although the subject remains in New Zealand following the expiration of a court-ordered grace period.

Passport, visa
Photo: Wikimedia Commons by george ruiz is licensed under Public domain
Passport, visa

Tribunal Findings and Legal Basis

Laoa entered New Zealand in 1988 using a forged passport under the name Olive Mao. He remained undetected by Immigration New Zealand (INZ) until 2024, when police shared identity information with immigration authorities. Following his detention, Laoa sought ministerial intervention and appealed his deportation, citing exceptional humanitarian circumstances, including the care of a sister with renal failure and the presence of his children in New Zealand and Australia.

The IPT ruled that while the duration of the stay was significant, the use of a false identity and the failure to regularize his status over nearly four decades outweighed the humanitarian claims. The tribunal further noted a history of family harm incidents between 2009 and 2020, stating that the appellant's conduct did not justify a reversal of the deportation order. The tribunal determined that the appellant's sister could access other family support and state services, and that the appellant retains familial and cultural ties in Samoa.

Procedural Stage and Current Status

The IPT ordered a three-month delay in deportation to allow the appellant's family to arrange care for his sister and secure funds for his return. This period expired on 29 September 2026.

Fadia Mudafar, national compliance manager for Immigration New Zealand, confirmed that Lafaele Laoa has not departed the country and remains in New Zealand unlawfully. With all legal processes and appeals now concluded, INZ has stated it is engaging with the appellant's representative regarding his departure. The agency has indicated that if the departure is not voluntary, further compliance enforcement actions will be initiated.

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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