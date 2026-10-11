Colombia Holds Working Talks With Mazda on Potential Return of Vehicle Assembly

Colombia's Minister of Trade, Industry, and Tourism, Mauricio Gómez Amín, stated that the government held working talks in Bogotá with representatives of the Japanese automaker Mazda to explore the potential resumption of light vehicle assembly in the country. The discussions centered on investment scenarios, including the construction of an assembly plant and the integration of Colombian firms into the supply chain for accessories, parts, and components.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Ethan Llamas, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/ Mazda BT-50

Gómez Amín described the meeting as a follow-up to a visit by government representatives to Tokyo, where preliminary discussions were held with the leadership of Mazda, Toyota, and Toshiba. President Abelardo de la Espriella has previously publicly expressed the intention to bring Mazda assembly back to Colombia. However, the minister clarified that any decision to build a plant remains contingent on Mazda's internal strategic choices and the results of economic feasibility studies. No official response has been received from the Japanese corporation, meaning the only confirmed facts are the current negotiations and the state's willingness to support the process.

Mazda last assembled vehicles in Colombia through a local partner, Compañía Colombiana Automotriz (CCA), before ceasing operations in May 2014. At the time, the Bogotá facility employed approximately 500 workers and produced around 60 vehicles daily, though data from that period indicated a capacity utilization rate of only 30%. Mazda's headquarters cited a global competitiveness audit as the reason for ending local production, opting instead for a model based on importing finished vehicles.

Interest in re-entering the market comes amid a surge in consumer demand. According to the Colombian Association of Industries (ANDI) and the trading chamber Fenalco, 213,377 new vehicles were registered between January and August 2026, a 42.1% increase over the same period in 2025. August alone saw 27,124 vehicle registrations, up 27.4%. Kia led the market during these eight months with 28,077 units, followed by Renault with 21,266 and Toyota with 18,946.

Despite the growth in sales, industry analysts remain skeptical about the practical viability of the project. José Klopato, director of the publication *Motor*, assessed the likelihood of Mazda's return as low, noting that Colombia's domestic market is too small to justify the loading of an additional assembly plant. He further highlighted a fiscal barrier: the tax obligations associated with vehicle sales in the country do not provide sufficient economic incentive to localize production rather than import finished cars. These economic hurdles remain the primary obstacles in the ongoing negotiations.