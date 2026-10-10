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Turkmenistan Mandates Teacher Labor on Cotton Fields Amid Salary Deductions

World » Asia » Central Asia » Turkmenistan

In Turkmenistan's Lebap region, a practice introduced on September 20 now requires school teachers from Turkmenabad and surrounding areas to work on cotton fields every Sunday. Concurrently, school officials state that a weekly deduction of at least 60 manats is taken from each teacher's salary, ostensibly to cover the wages of hired laborers at the cotton enterprises.

Schoolchildren and teachers near the school building
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Schoolchildren and teachers near the school building

School administrators attribute this mandate to direct orders from regional authorities. They note that compliance is monitored by the prosecutor's office, effectively transforming participation in the harvest from a voluntary act into a compulsory administrative requirement.

This arrangement illustrates a specific mechanism for labor allocation where state employees in the education sector are redirected to agricultural tasks. The policy imposes financial obligations on education staff and encroaches upon time otherwise dedicated to lesson preparation or personal rest, occurring despite the formal availability of funds to hire specialized agricultural laborers.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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