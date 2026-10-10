Hornet Infestation Wipes Out Hives in Northern Morocco

Apiarists in northern Morocco are facing a direct economic shock as Asian and giant hornets establish themselves in key production zones. The threat has moved beyond biological observation into measurable loss of inventory and labor capacity in the regions of Tangier, Tétouan, Fnidek, Ksar-Sghir, Oued Laou, and Jebha.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Wasp and hornet close-up

Anas Elwadi, a beekeeper and head of the Nadir cooperative in Tétouan, reports the total loss of 50 hives due to predator attacks. Given that a single hive typically houses more than 10,000 bees, this represents the destruction of hundreds of thousands of workers. Elwadi indicates that the damage is not isolated; approximately 40 cooperatives in the region have reported similar systemic losses.

The operational bottleneck is driven by the hornets' reproductive velocity. A single colony can produce up to 70 queens, each capable of establishing a new nest. These nests, which can host between 2,000 and 3,000 individuals, are constructed in immediate proximity to apiaries to secure a constant supply of protein from bees and larvae. The predators also feed on fruit, grapes, and figs, extending the damage to other agricultural sectors.

Elwadi disputes claims by certain environmental associations that the species poses no aggressive risk to humans. He cites personal experience, describing hornet stings as causing pain comparable to a scorpion sting, accompanied by severe swelling. The immediate economic consequence is the reduction of local honey output and the physical destruction of beekeeping infrastructure. The broader system impact remains a long-term variable: the decline of bee populations in these northern provinces threatens pollination services, which underpins the broader agricultural yield of the region.