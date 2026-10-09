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Argentina Targets $1.5B from State Asset Sales and Energy Concessions by 2027

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Argentina's Ministry of Economy has outlined a financial strategy to generate approximately $1.5 billion in revenue by 2027, targeting the end of President Javier Milei's first term. These proceeds are earmarked for servicing external debt obligations. The plan centers on a series of state asset sales and concessions, ranging from freight rail infrastructure to nuclear energy operations.

Flag of Argentina
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Banfield, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/2.5/
Flag of Argentina

Following the recent sale of 90% of the AySA utility for $340.2 million, the next major logistical step involves the tendering of three freight rail lines: Belgrano Cargas, San Martín Cargas, and Urquiza Cargas. Bidding opens on November 11, with assets categorized into workshops, rolling stock, and track infrastructure. Key contenders include Grupo México, a consortium of grain companies, and the Roggio group, which reportedly lost the AySA bid. The restructuring aims to reduce logistics costs for long-distance transport compared to trucking, facilitating supply chains for the Vaca Muerta energy complex, agribusiness, and lithium and copper mining in the northwest.

On December 14, the government will select a concessionaire for the AMBA I high-voltage transmission project, estimated at $1.1 billion. Unlike equity sales, this concession does not provide direct immediate capital to the state; instead, the winner is determined by the lowest tariff rate passed to end consumers. Potential participants include Transener, backed by Pampa Energía, Edison Energía, and Genneia, as well as Central Puerto.

Concessions for several hydroelectric plants, including the Los Nihuiles complex in Mendoza, the Futaleufú plant in Chubut, and two facilities in Santiago del Estero, expire on December 15. In Mendoza, a consortium linked to Edison and Pampa Energía is expected to compete. The Futaleufú plant, a primary power source for the Aluar aluminum plant owned by Javier Madanes Quintanilla, is targeted by Aluar, possibly in partnership with Genneia. Given tender delays, the state may extend maintenance contracts, a pattern previously seen in Neuquén and Río Negro. The sale of those earlier hydro assets generated approximately $700 million in early 2026.

The plan concludes with the transfer of thermal plants San Martín and Belgrano, currently managed by the state-owned Energía Argentina (ENARSA), and the sale of a 44% stake in Nucleoeléctrica Argentina (NASA), operator of the Atucha I, Atucha II, and Embalse nuclear plants. These measures complete the package for monetizing state infrastructure to fund debt service by 2027.

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Author`s name Angela Antonova
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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