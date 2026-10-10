Kyrgyzstan proposes sugar import ban despite domestic production covering only 74.5% of demand

The Government of Kyrgyzstan has proposed a temporary six-month ban on the import of white sugar, according to a draft resolution currently open for public discussion. The proposed restrictions would apply to shipments arriving from both the Eurasian Economic Union (EAEU) and other international partners.

Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Bags of sugar

The initiative is framed as a protective measure for the domestic market and local sugar beet farmers. Specifically, the government aims to insulate the 2026 harvest from the price pressure of cheaper imported sugar, which could otherwise undercut domestic producers.

The structural data provided by the Cabinet reveals a nuanced dependency on imports. Kyrgyzstan's annual sugar requirement is estimated at approximately 120,000 tonnes. Domestic production currently covers 74.5% of this demand.

Interestingly, when accounting for both imports and exports, the country's overall sugar security reaches 135%. This gap between domestic production (74.5%) and total availability (135%) underscores the significant role that trade plays in balancing the national supply, highlighting why a sudden import restriction could create immediate volatility in market availability despite the goal of supporting local farmers.