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Kyrgyzstan shuts down state stablecoin after UK sanctions its issuer

World » Asia » Central Asia » Kyrgyzstan

Kyrgyzstan has terminated its first state-backed cryptocurrency project, the USDKG stablecoin, less than a year after its launch. The decision follows the inclusion of the project's issuer on a UK sanctions list, highlighting the precarious intersection of the country's fintech ambitions and the tightening web of international sanctions.

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Rapid Rise and Fall of a State Asset

The USDKG project was launched with high visibility and top-level political backing. President Sadyr Japarov had appointed Changpeng Zhao, founder of the world's largest crypto exchange Binance, as a public advisor to the initiative. In November 2024, the government officially issued 50 million USDKG tokens on the Tron blockchain.

Marketed as a gold-backed stablecoin, the USDKG was positioned as a tool to strengthen Kyrgyzstan's position in the global financial ecosystem and foster a decentralized Web3 infrastructure for interaction between the state and the private sector. However, the project's operational lifespan was remarkably short.

The Sanctions Trigger

The structural collapse of the project coincides with a shift in the UK's regulatory stance toward Kyrgyzstan. On May 26, 2025, the British government sanctioned three Kyrgyz entities: the Eurasian Trust Bank, the State Brokerage Company, and the "Virtual Assets Issuer" JSC-the entity 100% owned by the Ministry of Finance responsible for the USDKG.

London alleged that these entities may have profited from the Russian government or provided economic support to Russia. While Bishkek initially denied these claims, the government's subsequent actions suggest a pragmatic retreat. According to a decree signed by Cabinet Chairman Adylbek Kasymaliyev, the "Virtual Assets Issuer" JSC and "Coin Nomad Exchange" JSC have been liquidated.

Deconstructing the Exit

The shutdown was not announced via a high-profile policy shift, but through a stark notice on the project's official website, usdkg.com. The announcement stated that per Cabinet Decree No. 639, the project and its circulation on blockchain networks are ceased. Holders of USDKG tokens were instructed to request redemption in fiat currency or USDT via email.

The official justification for the liquidation-"optimizing state participation in business entities and improving the efficiency of state asset management"-is a standard bureaucratic phrasing that masks the likely geopolitical cause: the risk of secondary sanctions.

Broader Economic Context: The Sanctions Sweep

The dissolution of the USDKG is not an isolated event but part of a larger systemic cleanup. Over the past few months, the Kyrgyz government has significantly softened its stance toward Western sanctions to avoid being drawn into the crossfire of the Russia-Ukraine conflict:

  • In May, the government ceased the operations of 50 enterprises cited by the US and UK.
  • In August, an additional 40 companies suspected of sanctions evasion were targeted.
  • In early October, a further 16 companies were shut down.
  • State-owned banks, including Eldik Bank and ABank, have closed accounts for approximately 220 entities.

Industry experts note that while the USDKG project was conceptually sound-leveraging the growing demand for stablecoins-it was launched without sufficient risk assessment regarding international compliance. The rapid shutdown suggests that the Kyrgyz government now prioritizes the stability of its broader financial system over the prestige of a state-led digital currency.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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