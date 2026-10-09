Canadian detentions in US rise 60 percent despite 25 percent drop in travel

Global Affairs Canada reported on Thursday that the number of Canadian citizens arrested or detained in the United States increased by 60 percent during the fiscal year ending in March 2026. The annual consular report details 557 such cases in the U. S., up from 361 in the previous year, while noting that the total number of Canadian visits to the U. S. dropped by 25 percent over the same period. The report does not attribute specific causes to the rise in detentions, though it coincides with a period of intensified immigration enforcement under the U. S. administration.

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The data distinguishes between the frequency of cross-border travel and the legal consequences faced by those present in the U. S. territory. While 20 million Canadians traveled to the United States between April 2025 and March 2026-a decrease from 26.8 million in the prior year-instances of arrest or detention rose sharply. This divergence suggests that the risk is no longer tied solely to volume of travel but to specific enforcement mechanisms targeting individuals already within the U. S. or those entering with minor infractions.

Enforcement Practices and Legal Exposure

Len Saunders, an immigration lawyer based in Blaine, Washington, adjacent to the Canadian border, identified a shift in how U. S. authorities handle Canadian residents. He stated that many of his clients are not temporary visitors but long-term residents holding green cards or permanent resident status who are now facing deportation proceedings. Saunders noted that these individuals often have deep roots in the U. S., including U. S. citizen spouses or children and receipt of American pensions. According to Saunders, some clients believed they were legally resident until receiving contact from U. S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents.

Saunders cited cases where Canadians crossed the border by car to cities such as Vancouver or Windsor, Ontario, for day trips and were subsequently stopped for interrogation upon their return. He suspects that U. S. enforcement has shifted from targeting low-wage undocumented workers to using voter registration lists and databases to identify individuals eligible for removal. This is particularly relevant in states like Washington, where voters can self-declare eligibility. Saunders reported contacting a half-dozen Canadians in the last two weeks who face deportation proceedings for having voted in past U. S. elections, a violation for permanent residents. Previously, such individuals could often apply for naturalization and acknowledge the illegal vote as a remonstrance; Saunders now advises clients to avoid this path, warning that it may trigger deportation rather than citizenship.

Broader Consular Context

The report also outlines global trends affecting Canadian citizens abroad. Total arrests or detentions of Canadians worldwide increased by 20 percent to 1,981 cases in the latest fiscal year. Notable regional increases include Thailand, where detentions tripled, potentially linked to rising direct air traffic. Global Affairs Canada reported a 25 percent increase in family-related consular cases over the last three years, totaling 804 incidents involving child custody disputes, forced marriages, or surrogacy issues, frequently in the U. S., India, and Pakistan.

The federal government processed a total of 7,436 consular cases in the last fiscal year, a 7 percent increase over two years. Significant operational responses included coordinating with airlines to repatriate 28,000 Canadians from Cuba due to energy crises exacerbated by U. S. supply restrictions, and managing evacuations related to cartel violence in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, and the U. S. conflict with Iran. Additionally, the number of Canadians voluntarily registering with the department while abroad increased by 27 percent to 574,338, a metric the government uses to disseminate security advisories and coordinate emergency evacuations.