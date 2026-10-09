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Ottawa's Fast-Tracked Pipeline: A Nation's Rights Ignored in Legal Challenge

World » Canada

Cold Lake First Nations has filed an application for judicial review in the Federal Court, formally challenging the federal government's decision to designate the Pacific Link pipeline as a project of national interest. This legal action directly contests the procedure used by Ottawa to fast-track the infrastructure, arguing that the community was excluded from the necessary consultation processes despite its geographic location within the Alberta oilsands region.

The engineer inspects the pipeline weld at a construction site in the forest
Photo: Pravda.ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use
The engineer inspects the pipeline weld at a construction site in the forest

The designation was announced last week by Prime Minister Mark Carney and Alberta Premier Danielle Smith, who confirmed that the pipeline stretching from Alberta to British Columbia would be reviewed under the accelerated procedures of the Building Canada Act. The government's stated goal is to complete all required reviews and consultations within one year, targeting a construction start date of September next year. By invoking the national interest clause, the federal government effectively alters the legal framework governing the project, moving it away from standard impact assessment timelines.

Chief Kelsey Jacko of the Cold Lake First Nations told The Canadian Press that his community was bypassed during the designation consultations. For the First Nations, the practical consequence of this exclusion is the loss of a meaningful voice in a decision that impacts their territory and rights, a concern that is now being adjudicated through the Federal Court rather than political channels.

The Assembly of First Nations has publicly echoed these concerns, identifying what it describes as "many red flags” in the government's approach. The national Indigenous body argues that the federal government appears to be predetermining outcomes and approving projects in advance of meaningful consultations, a practice that complicates the legal distinction between consultation and consent under the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples.

While Prime Minister Carney has stated that his major projects agenda will not interfere with Canada's obligations under the Declaration, the filing of the judicial review underscores a tangible friction between the government's accelerated infrastructure goals and the procedural rights asserted by First Nations communities. The Federal Court's review will determine whether the administrative steps taken by the government complied with legal requirements, a determination that will shape the future regulatory path for the pipeline.”}

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Author`s name Andrey Mihayloff
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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