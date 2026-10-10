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Cost of home-cooked vegetarian thali in India rises 10% amid onion price surge

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The cost of preparing a standard home-cooked vegetarian thali in India rose by 10% year-on-year in September, reflecting a tightening of household budgets driven by a spike in essential commodities and energy costs. According to the latest Roti Rice Rate report from Crisil, the average cost of a vegetarian thali increased to ₹30.8, up from ₹28.1 during the same period last year.

Овощное карри с орехами
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Овощное карри с орехами

The primary catalyst for this price hike was a sharp surge in onion prices, which jumped 89% year-on-year to reach ₹53 per kg, compared to ₹28 a year ago. This volatility is attributed to a 5-6% decline in rabi production and depleted stocks. The situation is further complicated by environmental factors; June rainfall was 40% below the long-period average, which delayed kharif transplanting and subsequently pushed back the arrival of fresh supplies to the market.

Beyond onions, the household kitchen budget is being squeezed by rising costs across three other critical inputs: vegetable oil, LPG, and rice. Vegetable oil prices climbed 12% year-on-year, an increase driven by geopolitical instability and El Nino's impact on global palm oil yields, effectively offsetting the benefits of lower basic customs duties. LPG prices rose by 10% due to global supply disruptions, while rice prices increased by 8%, fueled by a projected 5-6% drop in paddy production resulting from lower acreage and diminished yields.

In contrast, the cost of a non-vegetarian thali saw a more moderate increase of 6% year-on-year, rising to ₹59.5 from ₹56. This relative stability is primarily due to the slower price growth of broiler chicken-which constitutes roughly half the cost of a non-veg meal-which rose only 2% year-on-year despite challenges such as higher maize prices and monsoon-related supply glitches.

On a month-on-month basis, the cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis rose by 4% and 3% respectively in September. The vegetarian spike was largely driven by a 34% monthly surge in onion prices.

Looking ahead, Crisil warns that supply pressures will likely intensify in the first half of October, as seasonal festive demand coincides with depleted inventories. While prices are expected to moderate towards the end of the month as fresh kharif arrivals enter the market, the immediate impact is a higher cost of living for Indian households relying on home-cooked meals.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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