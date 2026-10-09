J&K High Court orders revival of Kashmiri medical student's passport to complete MBBS in Iran

The Jammu & Kashmir High Court has ordered the revival of a Kashmiri student's passport, clearing the way for her to return to Iran and complete her MBBS degree.

The court's intervention comes as a relief to the medical student, who faced significant academic hurdles due to the suspension or invalidation of her travel documents. The ruling ensures that the student can resume her professional education without further delay, highlighting the critical nature of passport accessibility for those pursuing specialized degrees abroad.

While the court focused on the immediate necessity of the student's academic continuity, the case underscores the administrative challenges faced by students from the region when navigating travel documentation required for overseas studies. By directing the revival of the passport, the High Court has prioritised the student's right to education and her ability to complete her medical training in Iran.