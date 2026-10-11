Cumbernauld centre becomes first in North Lanarkshire to secure UNCRC Gold Accreditation

Cumbernauld Village Family Learning Centre has become the first facility of its kind in North Lanarkshire to be awarded the UNCRC Gold Accreditation, a designation marking the integration of the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child into its daily operations.

The accreditation follows a process of embedding children's rights into the centre's practical framework, moving the UNCRC from a set of guidelines to a functional part of the environment. This involves a shift in how decisions are made, with children being encouraged to share their views and participate in the processes that affect their daily lives at the centre.

Beyond the internal administration of the centre, the accreditation process included the development of intergenerational links. This specifically manifested in a partnership with the Cumbernauld Village Care Home, where children and elderly residents engage in shared activities and projects.

Institutional Recognition

The achievement was marked on 6 October with a gathering of staff, families, and community partners. Michael McBride, convener of education and families, described the accreditation as an "important milestone" for the local authority area.

Donna Fleming, head of the centre, stated that the children were central to the process, contributing ideas to shape the facility's approach. She noted that for the centre, the principles of children's rights are not treated as a separate project or a requirement for accreditation, but are instead woven into the institutional identity and daily work habits of the staff.