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Music therapy lowers immediate cravings in substance use disorder patients

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Research from Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) indicates that music therapy can alter how the brain processes emotions in individuals undergoing treatment for drug and alcohol addiction, potentially lowering their immediate cravings. The study, published in the journal Addiction Neuroscience, is the first to investigate brain activity during music therapy sessions specifically for treating substance use disorders.

Street musicians
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Street musicians

The team, led by Dr Clemens Maidhof, Dr Filippo Pasqualitto, and Professor Jorg Fachner from ARU's Cambridge Institute for Music Therapy Research, combined electroencephalography (EEG) recordings with questionnaires and interviews to assess the impact of the treatment. Their findings suggest that participants reported lower levels of craving immediately following sessions and exhibited distinct patterns of brain activity linked to emotional and motivational processing.

How the trial worked

The pilot study involved 16 adults receiving treatment for alcohol and drug use-including heroin, cocaine, and cannabis-through a London community addiction service. Participants were divided into two groups: one received six weekly music therapy sessions alongside their standard treatment, while the other group received only the standard care. The therapy was delivered in both group and one-to-one settings. To facilitate the research, the team established a temporary music studio and brain lab at the treatment centre, using physical instruments such as drum pads, guitar, keyboard, and percussion, as well as computer-based music software.

Brain activity and emotional control

Music and addictive substances both activate the brain's reward system and can produce immediate changes in mood. The research aimed to determine whether music therapy could exploit this mechanism to reduce cravings. Using a self-reported Craving Thermometer scale, participants who received music therapy reported less "present moment” craving immediately after the sessions.

EEG recordings provided a physiological correlate to these reports. Participants in the music therapy group showed lower levels of frontal beta activity compared to the control group; higher relative beta waves are associated with craving. Additionally, the study identified key differences in frontal alpha asymmetry (FAA) in the frontal areas of the brain responsible for processing positive and negative emotions. These data, alongside results from a response task, suggest that music therapy may help individuals better manage emotions such as anger and frustration that can otherwise overwhelm behaviour.

Implications for recovery

Professor Fachner noted that the study's significance lies in combining participants' subjective experiences with objective brain activity recordings, offering insight into how therapy influences neural processes associated with recovery.

"The results suggest that music therapy could help people process their negative emotions, which is relevant to managing cravings and supporting motivation to change their behaviour, as well as be better able to inhibit or control their emotional responses, such as anger or frustration,” he said. "Overall, it provides encouraging evidence for the role of music therapy in addiction treatment.”

The researchers emphasize that larger studies are now required to confirm these findings.

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Author`s name Anton Kulikov
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
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