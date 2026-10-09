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UK drinks brand praised as 'brilliant' collapses into liquidation after six years

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Straight and Narrow Drinks, a specialist producer of low-calorie, alcohol-free beverages, has entered liquidation, effectively ending its six-year trading history. The company, founded in October 2020, focused on drinks made with natural ingredients, free from artificial colours and flavourings. While customer feedback on platforms such as Trustpilot remained positive, citing taste and the absence of alcohol, the firm is now winding down under the direction of its appointed liquidators.

Production line with bottles
Photo: Pravda.Ru by Dmitry Belov is licensed under All rights reserved
Production line with bottles

Legal proceedings and financial status

According to The Gazette, Nick West and Craig Povey of BTG Begbies Traynor (Central) LLP were appointed as joint liquidators on 30 September. This appointment follows a winding-up notice served by the Registrar of Companies, which indicates that unless cause is shown to the contrary, the company will be struck off the register and dissolved at least two months after 29 September. Upon dissolution, any remaining property or rights are deemed bona vacantia and will belong to the Crown.

Companies House records also note that the firm's accounts for the year up to October 2025 are overdue. While the source does not specify the exact financial deficit, the combination of a winding-up notice and delinquent filings confirms the company is moving through formal insolvency proceedings rather than a voluntary shutdown.

The wider 2026 insolvency context

The closure of Straight and Narrow Drinks occurs against a backdrop of significant contraction in the UK retail and hospitality sectors. The source lists numerous other entities that have entered administration or liquidation in 2026, including high-street fashion brands LK Bennett, Claire's, and Quiz, all of which have closed their remaining stores.

The hospitality sector has also seen substantial retrenchment. Whitbread closed all its standalone branded restaurants, including Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Bar + Block, Table Table, and Cookhouse + Pub. Other notable closures include Leading Labels, which is exiting 15 stores, and Wynsors World of Shoes, which is shutting 17 locations. Major chains such as River Island, Primark, Poundland, Revolution, BrewDog, and Franco Manca have also announced store closures or ceased trading in specific areas.

Sector-specific distress

The insolvency trend extends to the travel and logistics industries. The source identifies at least 15 travel companies that have ceased trading or entered administration, including Gold Crest Holidays, Simply Florida Ltd, and Firefly Holidays. In aviation, four airlines have fallen into administration or liquidation: Ascend Airways, EcoJet Airlines, Zenith Aviation Limited, and European Cargo. Additionally, delivery firm Yodel was phased out following its acquisition by InPost.

Market adjustments and new openings

While insolvencies are frequent, the source also notes ongoing market adjustments where brands restructure or expand. Joules, Aldi, Marks & Spencer, and Superdrug have announced new store openings. Brands such as Evans and Bodycare have returned to the high street after previously closing all locations. Furthermore, fashion label Nasty Gal shut down its website after being sold by Debenhams in a deal valued at approximately £12 million. These contrasting movements illustrate a market characterised by both significant contraction and selective expansion, where niche specialists like Straight and Narrow Drinks face distinct challenges in sustaining operations amidst broader sectoral instability.

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Author`s name Marina Lebedeva
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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