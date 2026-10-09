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The Future of Solar: UNSW's Record-Breaking Cell Achieves Unmatched Stability

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University of New South Wales (UNSW) researchers have demonstrated a perovskite solar cell submodule with a 23.5 per cent efficiency rating, a world record for the specific technology configuration. This performance was achieved on a 30 by 30 centimetre device without additional output-boosting layers, narrowly exceeding a record set by a Chinese team using an iron compound. The advancement stems from a structural change in the cell's architecture: the removal of a nickel oxide layer and the introduction of a proprietary molecule that directs charge without accelerating crystal degradation. While the specific chemical composition remains under pending patent protection, the team asserts that eliminating the nickel oxide barrier removes a primary pathway for interface instability, thereby addressing the sector's central constraint of long-term durability under heat, moisture and sunlight exposure.

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Mechanism of stability and efficiency

The core challenge in perovskite photovoltaics has been the inverse relationship between crystal quality and operational lifespan; the most efficient structures typically degrade within days or months. Lead researcher Scientia Professor Xiaojing Hao's team addressed this by injecting a new molecule into the liquid perovskite solution before it crystallises. Zhen Li, a member of the group, explained that this additive performs the same electron-traffic direction function as the removed nickel oxide layer but prevents the chemical breakdown of the light-absorbing crystals. The technical difficulty lay in ensuring the molecule mixed evenly within the solution, a process the team describes as a key, yet undisclosed, innovation. By removing the nickel oxide, the team eliminated a potential degradation pathway at the barrier interface, allowing the cell to maintain high efficiency while improving stability. This result was achieved on a 30 by 30 centimetre 'submodule', a significant scale-up from the 1 by 1 centimetre squares that have dominated laboratory research, though it remains a pre-commercial prototype stage rather than a finished consumer panel.

Commercial trajectory and industrial partnerships

The economic driver behind this research is the manufacturing cost differential between perovskites and silicon. Silicon photovoltaic cells require sterile cleanrooms and processing temperatures up to 1,400 degrees Celsius, whereas perovskites are formed from liquid solutions at lower temperatures. This cost advantage is compelling for manufacturers seeking to reduce capital expenditure, but it is contingent on solving the stability issues that have previously prevented large-scale deployment. UNSW's progress in scaling from a 1 square centimetre module to a 30 centimetre device in two years aligns with a broader surge in patent applications and industry interest. Currently, commercialisation efforts are led by Chinese firms and UK-based Oxford PV, which operates a factory in Germany. Most commercial products in the market are tandem cells, combining perovskite with silicon to boost output without increasing panel size. GCL Perovskite is operating a 1 gigawatt production line for these tandem devices, while Microquanta is testing its cells at UNSW's Manly Vale site. Utmolight, a spin-off from Great Wall, is also involved in the market; they selected Hao's team to convert a mini-cell into a 2.8 square metre module capable of outdoor function, a step that bridges the gap between laboratory theory and field-ready hardware.

Public funding and next-stage development

UNSW recently secured a $6.3 million grant from the Australian Renewable Energy Agency (ARENA) to further develop this technology. The funding will support the team's work on adapting their technology for tandem cell configurations, a step necessary for competitive commercial viability. The partnership with Utmolight allows the research to be tested on larger panels from the outset, reducing the risk of pursuing theoretical approaches that fail at scale. While the 23.5 per cent efficiency figure is a milestone, the industry remains cautious; a 2023 forecast predicted perovskite could become a 2 gigawatt competitor to silicon, yet advocates have consistently faced stability barriers. The current work focuses on proving that high efficiency and stability are compatible targets rather than trade-offs. The technology is not yet at the stage of mass market supply, but the removal of the nickel oxide layer and the successful scale-up to a 30 centimetre device represent a material shift from purely academic research toward engineering solutions that address the physical limits of crystal degradation.

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Author`s name Oksana Anikina
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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