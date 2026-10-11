World Bank Evaluates IPCI as West Africa's Biomedical Hub Amid Power Constraints

The World Bank has confirmed its readiness to invest in biomedical security in Côte d'Ivoire, placing the Pasteur Institute of Côte d'Ivoire (IPCI) in Adéopodoume at the center of its assessment. Rather than viewing IPCI solely as a national laboratory, the bank is evaluating it as a strategic hub for West and Central Africa. This positioning stems from a specific concern: the continent's current dependence on external suppliers for vaccines, medicines, and biotechnologies during pandemic outbreaks.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Marina Lebedeva is licensed under Free for commercial use Penicillin

On October 8, 2026, a delegation led by Trina Hake, the World Bank's regional director for human development, conducted an on-site evaluation of IPCI. The primary objective was to measure the region's actual capacity to independently develop medical countermeasures. Hake identified IPCI as a critical resource for regional epidemiological surveillance, noting that the institute's high-containment P3 and P4 laboratories are designed to handle the most dangerous biological agents.

However, the inspection revealed a fundamental operational bottleneck: unstable power supply. Even with state-of-the-art biosafety infrastructure, the labs remain vulnerable to electricity fluctuations. Continuous power is a strict requirement for the operation of high-precision equipment and the preservation of biomaterials, making energy reliability the central technical challenge identified during the visit.

Professor Meïté Cindré, the director-general of IPCI, stated that the institute already functions as a protective barrier for Côte d'Ivoire and neighboring countries by detecting pathogens and responding to emergencies. The stated goal of the World Bank's engagement is to convert this existing potential into a resilient system capable of preventing disease outbreaks before they escalate into regional crises.