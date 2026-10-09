Philippine Military Reports Near-Doubling of Chinese Vessel Presence in South China Sea Disputed Zone

Philippine military authorities report a near doubling of Chinese naval and coast guard vessel presence in areas of the South China Sea that Manila claims as part of its exclusive economic zone. Official figures indicate that 101 Chinese vessels were recorded in September 2026 near the Kalayaan island group, which includes Pag-asa island (known as Tiushu in China), and the Ayungin Shoal (Second Thomas Shoal). This number significantly exceeds the 56 vessels logged in August, signaling a marked increase in Beijing's activity in the disputed waters.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by 张展通, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ 053K (531) frigate in Qingdao Chinese Navy Museum 2011

Beijing asserts claims to most of the South China Sea based on historical rights, despite a 2016 international tribunal ruling that found these claims to have no legal basis. Counter-Admiral Roy Vincent Trinidad, the commander of the Philippine Navy, stated that the opposing buildup aims at a "mission kill.” He said Beijing seeks to degrade Manila's ability to perform its duties and break the resolve of Filipinos defending what they consider their territory.

Several incidents involving direct interaction between equipment from both sides have been recorded in recent weeks. On the weekend, Manila accused Chinese armed forces of interfering with government aircraft and boats. Specifically, Philippine authorities stated that a Chinese fighter jet posed a collision threat to a Cessna 208 turboprop conducting a routine military patrol near Panatag Shoal (Scarborough Shoal).

The Philippine Coast Guard also reported that a Chinese coast guard vessel "shadowed and blocked” Philippine boats attempting to approach a foreign fishing vessel alleged to be using dynamite for fishing. On September 24, a mission to resupply personnel and supplies at Ayungin Shoal was temporarily halted after a Chinese coast guard vessel performed dangerous maneuvers against the M/V Lapu-Lapu, creating a collision risk, according to the Philippine Coast Guard.

Beijing, in turn, accuses Manila of "provocative actions” in the disputed waters. Chinese officials claim that the presence of the Philippine Cessna aircraft near Panatag Shoal constitutes a violation of Chinese airspace. Both sides interpret their own actions and those of their opponent through the lens of national sovereignty, maintaining high levels of regional tension.