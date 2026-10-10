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Ecuador Raises Industrial Power Rationing to 72 Hours Weekly Amid Drought-Driven Grid Shortages

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Effective October 12, 2026, Ecuador's Ministry of Environment and Energy will shift industrial power rationing to a schedule of three off-days per week, totaling 72 hours of outages within a seven-day cycle. This measure applies to high-voltage (AV1) and medium-voltage industrial consumers. The restriction represents a sharp escalation from previous tiers, which began on September 22 with single-day outages for large industrial facilities and were intensified to 48 hours just days before the latest decision.

Ecuador's capital Quito
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Diego Delso, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Ecuador's capital Quito

The immediate driver is a shortage of available generation caused by drought, which necessitates the management of water reserves, particularly in the Mazar reservoir. Energy Minister Juan Carlos Blum stated that the administration's priority is shielding households from interruptions by transferring the load to the industrial sector to balance the grid.

Industry leaders view the 72-hour weekly outages as a threat to production continuity. Jose Antonio Campanos, president of the National Aquaculture Chamber (CNA), noted that for sectors handling living organisms, such as the shrimp industry, uninterrupted power is critical for maintaining the cold chain and product viability. The intermittent supply disrupts operational plans and increases costs, prompting business representatives to demand transparent data on deficit scales and greater coordination with the private sector to mitigate risks to competitiveness and output volumes.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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