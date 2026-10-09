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Portugal Leaves 90% of Pediatric Palliative Patients Without Support

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In Portugal, a critical gap exists in pediatric palliative care, leaving the majority of children and adolescents with severe chronic conditions without necessary support. According to the Portuguese Association for Palliative Care (APCP), approximately 90% of the roughly 8,000 patients in this age group remain unsupported, resulting in prolonged suffering. The issue stems less from a shortage of specialists and more from a systemic disconnect between the formal presence of qualified personnel and actual access to them.

Porto
Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Gerd Eichmann, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/4.0/
Porto

Cândida Cancelina, a pediatrician at the Coimbra Pediatric Hospital and vice-president of APCP, notes that while the number of trained professionals has grown, resource allocation for care teams remains severely inadequate. In some cases, specialists dedicate as little as two hours per month to pediatric palliative care. Geographic location further exacerbates the disparity; while care is accessible in certain regions, residents of the interior of continental Portugal, as well as the Alentejo and Algarve regions, are effectively excluded from the system.

A significant deficit also exists in home care. Cancelina highlights that Portugal lags behind other European Union and North American countries, where developed networks of in-home care improve patient quality of life and reduce the burden on hospitals. In response, the association has presented the Belém Charter, outlining five priorities for system reform: guaranteeing access to care regardless of residence; ensuring teams have dedicated time for this activity; developing home support systems; allowing families to choose care settings outside of hospitals through coordination of primary and community services; and creating a national strategy with clear deadlines, funding, accountability, and evaluation metrics.

Experts argue that the perception of palliative care needs to shift away from viewing it solely as end-of-life care. According to Cancelina, 90% of the work performed by these teams involves managing complex symptoms such as pain, shortness of breath, and mobility issues, as well as preparing homes, schools, and daycare facilities to accommodate these children and providing psychological support to families facing incurable diagnoses. Currently, the country lacks a dedicated intermediary body to effectively connect patients and their families with the Ministry of Health.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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