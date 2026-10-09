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Africa Credit Rating Agency launches in Port Louis to fill African credit data gap

World » Africa

The Africa Credit Rating Agency (AfCRA) was officially launched in Port Louis on October 8, 2026. The new institution aims to establish independent regional expertise in credit risk assessment and shift how international investors analyze the economic indicators of African nations.

As a First Executive Vice President of Afreximbank, Denis Dienya stated that AfCRA must maintain full independence and remain under the control of its African stakeholders. He clarified that the agency's objective is not to inflate ratings for local borrowers but to create a balanced analytical database that objectively reflects both the strengths and weaknesses of the region's economy.

The primary function of AfCRA is to assess the creditworthiness of sovereign states, local government bodies, and private companies. Because credit ratings directly influence a borrower's access to financing and the cost of borrowing, the organization is tasked with developing proprietary methodologies that account for the specific institutional structures and economic conditions of African countries.

The creation of AfCRA addresses a significant gap in the market, as a substantial number of African states and enterprises currently lack official credit ratings. Additionally, there is a deficit of data regarding local currency markets and subnational entities. By expanding its coverage, AfCRA intends to eliminate these information gaps for investors and stimulate the development of national and regional financial markets.

The new agency will operate alongside existing international and regional rating agencies, introducing a competitive dynamic to financial analysis. The initiative was supported by the African Union and the African Peer Review Mechanism, with its future effectiveness dependent on the transparency of its methods and the quality of the data it collects.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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