Finnish regulator halts Google data center construction over deforestation violations

Groundwork has been suspended at two of Google's planned data center sites in Finland's Muhos and Kajaani municipalities following a directive from the Finnish Supervisory Authority. The regulator mandated a complete halt to all activities until a full environmental impact assessment is completed. Yle confirmed via drone footage that no construction work is currently underway at either location.

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The intervention stems from reports of extensive deforestation on the construction plots. Preliminary data indicates that approximately 330 hectares of forest were cleared in Muhos and roughly 200 hectares in Kajaani. The clearing was carried out by Tuike Finland Oy, a subsidiary of the technology company. Google has acknowledged the violations and halted operations at both sites ahead of the regulator's October 23 deadline.

A police investigation has been launched because preparatory work began without the mandatory environmental impact assessment. Company representatives stated they will comply with Finnish authorities' requirements and conduct reforestation on the affected areas.

The incident occurs against the backdrop of a major investment commitment announced in early September, when Google pledged 13 billion euros to expand its data center infrastructure in Finland. The project includes building three new facilities in Muhos, Kajaani, and Vaasa, as well as expanding an existing complex in Hamme. The investment plan follows a period of social friction and criticism, including labor disputes regarding the treatment of Ukrainian workers at the Hamme site and public criticism from U. S. President Donald Trump.