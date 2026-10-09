Kyrgyzstan surrogacy-linked company reports an $8.08 million loss

NewGenIVF has posted a net loss of $8.08 million for the first half of 2026, according to recent financial data. While the overall balance sheet shows a deficit, a deeper look at the group's geographic performance reveals a significant structural shift in where its revenue is generated.

Kyrgyzstan has emerged as a critical pillar for the group's operations, contributing nearly half of the company's total revenue during the period. This suggests a high degree of dependence on the Kyrgyz market, highlighting a divergence between the company's operational success in the region and its overall consolidated profitability.

The gap between the substantial revenue share from Kyrgyzstan and the resulting $8.08 million net loss points to underlying pressures-likely high operational costs or investment expenditures-that are offsetting the gains made in the Central Asian market.