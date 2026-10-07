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Indian Government Caps Trade Margins on Non-Scheduled Anti-Cancer Drugs at 30%

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The Indian government has moved to curb the cost of life-saving medications by capping trade margins for all non-scheduled anti-cancer drugs at 30% of the Maximum Retail Price (MRP), official sources told ANI on Thursday.

This regulatory intervention targets the intermediaries in the pharmaceutical supply chain-wholesalers and retailers-limiting the profit percentage they can earn on non-scheduled oncology drugs. By fixing the ceiling at 30%, the government aims to prevent arbitrary price hikes and ensure that the cost of critical cancer treatment remains more predictable for patients.

From an economic perspective, the move addresses a significant pain point in healthcare affordability. Non-scheduled drugs, which are not covered under the National List of Essential Medicines (NLEM), often lack strict price controls, leaving room for wide variations in retail pricing. By imposing a margin cap, the government is effectively restricting the ability of distributors to inflate the final price at the pharmacy counter.

For the end consumer, this should theoretically translate into a reduction in out-of-pocket expenditure for cancer therapies, provided the cap is strictly enforced across the supply chain. For pharmaceutical companies and distributors, it narrows the profit window, forcing a shift toward leaner operational efficiency rather than relying on high trade margins to drive revenue.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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