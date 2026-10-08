Former coal mine now heats 750 homes: Seaham's low-carbon heat solution

In County Durham, warm water pumped from the disused Dawdon coal mine is now serving as the primary heat source for 750 homes in Seaham. The system relies on a physical chain of components that extract thermal energy from this mine water, using it to heat domestic properties while the water continues to be treated for safety.

Photo: commons.wikimedia.org by Saffron Blaze, https://creativecommons.org/licenses/by-sa/3.0/ Arlington Row in Bibury, Gloucestershire, England

The operational core of the scheme is the Dawdon mine water treatment site, run by the Mining Remediation Authority (MRA). This site previously existed solely to manage water pumped from the old mines to prevent contamination of local aquifers. Now, it functions with a dual purpose: safeguarding drinking water supplies and supplying low-carbon heat. The water is drawn from the mine workings, where it retains geothermal warmth from the earth, and routed to a new energy centre located nearby.

Thermal extraction and distribution

At the energy centre, heat exchangers and a heat pump process the incoming mine water. These components lift the available thermal energy and transfer it to a district heat network, which then distributes hot water to the homes in the Seaham Garden Village development. The water returning to the environment remains treated, maintaining the MRA's obligation to protect water quality. This setup ensures a stable supply of heating and hot water, insulating residents from the volatile costs of gas or electric heating.

Project scale and partnership

The project is a collaboration between the MRA, Vital Energi, Karbon Homes, Esh Group, and Durham County Council. It received funding through the Government's Heat Networks Investment Project. Vital Energi operates the network under an Energy Services Company (ESCo) model, managing the system end-to-end to ensure consistent performance.

The current installation serves 750 properties. The broader Seaham Garden Village project is planned to eventually accommodate 1,500 homes. By utilising the existing mine water infrastructure, the scheme avoids the need for new deep drilling or combustion-based heating, directly reducing carbon emissions. The operators estimate this will cut emissions by approximately 2,600 tonnes per year, totalling nearly 65,000 tonnes over a 25-year period.

Wider potential

The physical constraint of this model is the proximity to a disused mine with sufficient water flow and thermal content. However, the Mining Remediation Authority notes that it operates more than 80 mine-water treatment schemes across the UK. Many of these sites possess the same underlying physical conditions that made the Dawdon scheme viable. Industry estimates suggest that around 25 per cent of UK homes and businesses are built above former coal mines, indicating a substantial potential for similar geothermal extraction projects nationwide. Similar schemes have already been implemented in Gateshead and Wales.