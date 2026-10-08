Political Windfall or Disaster? Forrest's Ballyrogan Turbine Project Faces Uncertain Future

Andrew Forrest's Squadron Energy has lodged a formal referral with the federal Environment Protection and Biodiversity Conservation (EPBC) Office for its Ballyrogan wind project, a proposal that has contracted significantly in scale to navigate the political constraints of western Victoria. The current application seeks approval for a 690 megawatt (MW) facility comprising up to 115 turbines on nearly 14,000 hectares west of the Grampians, a substantial reduction from the original 1.3 gigawatt (GW) plan involving 164 turbines. This adjustment reflects a strategic recalibration of the project's physical footprint and community interface in response to mounting political risk, rather than a shift in its underlying technical or financial structure.

Photo: Pravda.Ru by Mikhail Oleynikov is licensed under All rights reserved Drone in flight near the blades of a large wind power plant against the background of fields

The mechanism of approval remains tied to federal environmental law, yet the project's viability is increasingly contingent on state-level political dynamics. Squadron is initiating this federal process during a period of extreme uncertainty for the Victorian energy sector, where polls indicate the Coalition is favoured to win the upcoming election. A potential Coalition victory would likely trigger commitments to cancel the Victorian North-Interstate (VNI) West interconnector, review the Western Renewables Link (WRL), and restore merit appeals for renewable energy projects. The WRL is critical to the Ballyrogan design, as the facility is intended to connect to this transmission line via a 45-kilometre, 220-kilovolt (kV) overhead cable. Without the WRL proceeding as scheduled, the financial logic of the project's grid connection could be undermined, exposing Squadron to significant regulatory and financial risk despite the $3 billion valuation of the development.

Squadron has embedded specific community safeguards into the proposal to align with the policy positions of the Victorian Coalition, thereby attempting to defuse local opposition. The design now enforces a minimum two-kilometre buffer from all non-associated homes, exceeding the previous one-kilometre planning control. Furthermore, the project structure includes direct financial mechanisms for neighbouring residents: those living up to three kilometres from a turbine are offered $2,000 per turbine per year, while those in the three-to-four-kilometre radius receive $1,000 per turbine annually. A community benefits fund of approximately $725,000 will also be distributed over the project's operational life. Alastair Smith, Squadron's general manager of development, stated that these measures reflect a decision to go beyond standard controls based on proximity, aiming for a transparent and equitable process. However, local opposition groups, such as the Ballyrogan & Tatyoon Community Alliance, argue that the financial compensation does not resolve the physical presence of turbines within four kilometres of residences, highlighting the tension between monetary mitigation and physical impact.

The project's physical footprint is located in an agricultural area approximately 180 kilometres northwest of Melbourne, near the towns of Tatyoon, Maroona, Ararat, and Buangor. The site is part of a dense cluster of existing and proposed wind energy assets in the region, including the operational 52 MW Challicum Hills, 242 MW Ararat, and 528 MW Stockyard Hill wind farms, as well as the proposed Watta Wella project. Squadron acquired the Ballyrogan proposal in 2022 from CWP Renewables, which had been developing the site since 2019. Environmental surveys conducted between 2020 and 2025 indicate that the land is heavily degraded due to long-term agricultural use, with native vegetation limited to cleared paddocks. Despite this, the EPBC referral assumes a direct impact on 64 native plants, animals, or reptiles, a figure that must be addressed in the federal assessment process.

Construction and Operational Timeline

According to the EPBC referral, construction would take approximately three years, placing the project's commissioning in the early 2030s. This timeline is contingent on the successful completion of both federal environmental approvals and state-level planning permissions, as well as the confirmation of the WRL transmission infrastructure. The project is currently at the stage of formal regulatory application; it has not yet received environmental approval, nor has construction commenced. The reduction in turbine count and capacity from the original 1.3 GW design to the current 690 MW proposal signals a conservative approach to risk management, prioritising the likelihood of securing necessary permissions and community agreement over maximizing initial output. The financial commitment of $3 billion represents the estimated capital cost of the proposed 690 MW facility, which will only translate into actual economic benefit if the regulatory and transmission constraints are successfully resolved.