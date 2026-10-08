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Man arrested for perjury after falsely claiming car was hijacked while in sheriff's possession

World » Africa » South Africa

A 44-year-old man has been arrested in Kimberley, South Africa, for perjury after filing a false police report alleging his vehicle was hijacked by four armed men. The arrest follows a contradiction between the criminal complaint and the documented financial status of the vehicle, which records show was repossessed by the Sheriff of the Court due to unpaid loan obligations.

Attempted hijack
Photo: NewsInfo.Ru by Sergey Gerasimov, https://creativecommons.org/public-domain/pdm/
Attempted hijack

The incident began when the suspect opened a case of car hijacking at the Kimberley Police Station, claiming the vehicle had been taken from him by armed individuals. The case docket was assigned to Detective Warrant Officer Anthony Rheeder of the South African Police Service (SAPS) Kimberley Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit. During preliminary investigations, Rheeder determined that the vehicle had not been stolen but was in the possession of the court's sheriff. This action was taken after the suspect failed to meet monthly financial obligations to the lending bank, triggering a lawful repossession procedure.

According to the SAPS, further investigation indicated that the suspect had failed to cooperate with the Sheriff's Office regarding the repossession and subsequently initiated the false hijacking report to divert attention from the legal recovery of the asset. The discrepancy between the alleged violent crime and the administrative action by the court's officer forms the basis of the charge of perjury.

Provincial Police Spokesperson Molefi Shemane confirmed the arrest, noting that the suspect is expected to appear before the Kimberley Magistrate's Court. The SAPS issued a caution to the public that deliberately opening a false criminal case constitutes a serious offence, emphasizing the institutional impact of such actions on policing resources and the integrity of the justice system.

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Author`s name Petr Ermilin
News Correspondent at Pravda.Ru, working for the English edition of the site.
Editor Alexander Shtorm
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